The joint Hailo-Renesas solution will, according to a company press release, make sophisticated ADAS technology more accessible in cars of all types.

The combination of Hailo-8 processors with Renesas R-Car V3H & R-Car V4H systems-on-chip (SoCs), powers ADAS solutions for zonal and centralized vehicular ECUs. The solutions are scalable for a wide range of ADAS functions from ADAS L2+ up to L4 AD functions requiring very high tera-operations per second (TOPS).

ADAS and AD features have proven to be instrumental in minimizing accidents and saving lives. However, technological challenges have caused great difficulties for automakers looking to make such advanced functions accessible in anything but higher-end vehicles," said Orr Danon, CEO and Co-Founder of Hailo, in the press release. Together with Renesas, we are offering a solution helping democratize ADAS, so its benefits can be enjoyed by more and more drivers. AI will play a major role in making our roads safer, and with industry leaders like Renesas helping us innovate, we will make driving both safer and more affordable.