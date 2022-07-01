AI chipmaker Hailo collaborates with Renesas
The collaboration is said to result in a powerful and energy-efficient processing solution enabling advanced driver-assistance (ADAS) functions and automated driving (AD) systems in motor vehicles.
The joint Hailo-Renesas solution will, according to a company press release, make sophisticated ADAS technology more accessible in cars of all types.
The combination of Hailo-8 processors with Renesas R-Car V3H & R-Car V4H systems-on-chip (SoCs), powers ADAS solutions for zonal and centralized vehicular ECUs. The solutions are scalable for a wide range of ADAS functions from ADAS L2+ up to L4 AD functions requiring very high tera-operations per second (TOPS).
ADAS and AD features have proven to be instrumental in minimizing accidents and saving lives. However, technological challenges have caused great difficulties for automakers looking to make such advanced functions accessible in anything but higher-end vehicles," said Orr Danon, CEO and Co-Founder of Hailo, in the press release. Together with Renesas, we are offering a solution helping democratize ADAS, so its benefits can be enjoyed by more and more drivers. AI will play a major role in making our roads safer, and with industry leaders like Renesas helping us innovate, we will make driving both safer and more affordable.
Automotive OEMs are looking for scalable solutions for ADAS and AD to streamline software development," said Yusuke Kawasaki, Director, Automotive Digital Products Marketing Division at Renesas, in the press release. We are confident that our collaboration with Hailo, which has expertise in AI technology, will enable our customers to easily extend the performance of the R-Car so that they can flexibly and quickly incorporate ADAS/AD functionality in various classes of vehicles.