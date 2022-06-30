© MediaTek

Mediatek states in a press release that this is the first time the company has made such a strong commitment to a U.S. university that included a new MediaTek design team right on campus.

The company hopes to employ 30 top engineers in West Lafayette by 2025 and up to ten graduate student interns.

We believe strongly that being in Indiana means we’ll have access to some of the best engineering talent in the world. Not just at Purdue, but West Lafayette is only four hours away from nearly a dozen of the top engineering schools in the country, said Dr. Kou-Hung Lawrence Loh, Corporate Senior Vice President of MediaTek Inc. and President of MediaTek USA, Inc, in the press release.

MediaTek also shared its intention to create a new research partnership with Purdue to collaborate on engineering talent development and new research on next-generation computing and communications chip design.