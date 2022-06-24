© Semsotec Group

The companies have been collaborating since October 2020. Both companies have been using their respective expertise, SemsoTec has been incorporating technologies utilizing optical elastic resins (SVR) and anti-reflection films from Dexerials into in-vehicle HMI designs. The two companies have been providing prototyping services and suggesting solutions to customers who are manufacturing automobiles or in-vehicle HMIs.

To create further synergies and accelerate initiatives to realize next-generation in-vehicle HMIs and have them adopted more widely, the companies will establish a new Optical Solution Center for in-vehicle HMIs at SemsoTech’s Cham factory in Germany, a press release reads.

The center – which will be approximately 3,000 square meters site area – will be equipped with equipment such as coating machines for optical elastic resin “Jettable SVR,” a new product from Dexerials that corresponds to inkjet coating, and optical bonding machines which enables new design trends of in-vehicle HMIs including large, curved and various shape displays. The new center is scheduled to be operational in the first quarter of 2023.