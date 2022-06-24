Dexerials and SemsoTec to set up an optical solution center
Dexerials Corporation, a provider of leading-edge technologies, materials, and devices for smartphones, automobiles, and other products, and German automobile design house SemsoTec Group, will jointly establish an Optical Solution Center for leading-edge In-Vehicle HMIs in Cham, Germany.
The companies have been collaborating since October 2020. Both companies have been using their respective expertise, SemsoTec has been incorporating technologies utilizing optical elastic resins (SVR) and anti-reflection films from Dexerials into in-vehicle HMI designs. The two companies have been providing prototyping services and suggesting solutions to customers who are manufacturing automobiles or in-vehicle HMIs.
To create further synergies and accelerate initiatives to realize next-generation in-vehicle HMIs and have them adopted more widely, the companies will establish a new Optical Solution Center for in-vehicle HMIs at SemsoTech’s Cham factory in Germany, a press release reads.
The center – which will be approximately 3,000 square meters site area – will be equipped with equipment such as coating machines for optical elastic resin “Jettable SVR,” a new product from Dexerials that corresponds to inkjet coating, and optical bonding machines which enables new design trends of in-vehicle HMIs including large, curved and various shape displays. The new center is scheduled to be operational in the first quarter of 2023.