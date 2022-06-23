© Nanya Technology

With the new fab, the company is responding to long-term market demand. The new Semiconductor Fab construction will include a “Main Fab”, an “R&D Center”, and a “Water Recycle Center”. An independent building with extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment will be also established for future advanced processes, the company discloses in a press release.

Nanya says that the new fab will allow the company to implement several generations of self-developed 10nm-class process technology (1A, 1B, 1C, 1D) and adapt AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to improve manufacturing performance. This investment plan will take three phases to reach approximately 45,000 wafer capacity per month, the DRAM bit growth will achieve 120% upon completion and create an estimated NTD 70 billion (EUR 2.23 billion) annual production value.

The construction is scheduled to be completed by 2025 and will eventually create 3,000 new high-tech jobs – while also supporting thousands of additional indirect job opportunities.