Nanya breaks ground on new fab in Taiwan
Nanya Technology Corporation has broken ground on its new semiconductor fab in New Taipei City’s Nanlin Technology Park. Once completed, the NTD 300 billion (EUR 9.6 billion) investment will result in an advanced fab with a double-deck cleanroom.
With the new fab, the company is responding to long-term market demand. The new Semiconductor Fab construction will include a “Main Fab”, an “R&D Center”, and a “Water Recycle Center”. An independent building with extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment will be also established for future advanced processes, the company discloses in a press release.
Nanya says that the new fab will allow the company to implement several generations of self-developed 10nm-class process technology (1A, 1B, 1C, 1D) and adapt AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to improve manufacturing performance. This investment plan will take three phases to reach approximately 45,000 wafer capacity per month, the DRAM bit growth will achieve 120% upon completion and create an estimated NTD 70 billion (EUR 2.23 billion) annual production value.
The construction is scheduled to be completed by 2025 and will eventually create 3,000 new high-tech jobs – while also supporting thousands of additional indirect job opportunities.
“Toward DRAM technology innovation, Nanya has invested a triple amount of R&D expense. A team of more than 1,000 R&D personnel have delivered more than 5,000 patents accumulatively. Volume production of the first generation of the 10nm-class technology process (1Anm) is expected in 2022, meanwhile the second generation (1Bnm) has begun trial production. The third generation (1Cnm) and EUV technology for the fourth generation (1Dnm) are now under development. We appreciate the central government agencies and the New Taipei City Government assistance on the environmental impact assessment and construction permit for the new plant,” says Nanya Technology’s Chairman, Chia-Chau Wu, in the press release.