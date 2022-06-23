© GlobalFoundries

The first tool to roll into GF's newly commissioned cleanroom was an etch tool made by Lam Research.

The milestone, just one year after breaking ground on the first phase of the Singapore expansion has been achieved in partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board and co-investments from committed customers. The step means that GF is closer to increasing the manufacturing capacity at its Singapore site and fulfilling additional global demand for chips used in automobiles, smartphones, wireless connectivity, IoT devices, and other applications.

"Today marks a special moment for GF, as we stand with our Singapore team, our partners, and valued employees to appreciate just how much progress we have made over the past year. From a groundbreaking event hosted virtually due to the global pandemic to today's first tool-in, we are delivering on our commitments to expand our global manufacturing footprint to meet the growing need in the marketplace for GF chips," says GF's CEO Dr. Thomas Caulfield, in a press release. "This first phase of our Singapore expansion plan is a tremendous example of strong partnerships driving our industry forward. This first tool moved into our facility was incredible to witness and is a harbinger of more great milestones on the horizon for GF."

The company has gone from ground-breaking to tool move-in in one year; on schedule to achieve production ramp up as planned in 2023.

GF has completed the major construction of its Singapore expansion, which includes 250,000 square feet (23,000 square meters) of cleanroom space and new administrative offices. Following the first tool-in ceremony, the company says it will continue adding new tools to the cleanroom over the coming months and is expected to ramp in 2023.

Once complete, the new facility will have the capacity to manufacture 450,000 wafers (300mm) per year, raising the total capacity of GF's Singapore site to approximately 1.5 million wafers (300mm) annually. The new facility is on track to create 1,000 new jobs, including technicians and engineers.