© Sivers Semiconductor Business | June 23, 2022

Sivers Semiconductors completes the integration of MixComm

Swedish Sivers Semiconductors says it has completed the integration of MixComm, creating a challenger in 5G, SATCOM and radar.

Along with broadening Sivers’ portfolio, and increasing the company's presence in the US, will also provide synergies of approximately SEK 10 million (EUR 935,000) per year. Sivers writes down intangible assets of approximately SEK 22 million (EUR 2 million) due to overlapping product development areas. Sivers is also introducing a new role in the US, making Mike Noonen, former CEO of MixComm, US President.

Sivers has found large synergies in development tools and some personnel which gives a total saving of approximately SEK 10 million per year compared with if MixComm and Sivers had been two autonomous units. At the end of the first quarter of 2022, Sivers had 137 employees, which includes personnel synergies.

Sivers Wireless has a minimal product overlap with MixComm. However, there is one product, a Beam Forming IC (BFIC) that Sivers and MixComm both had independently developed, where Sivers has determined that MixComm’s BIFC is the most sophisticated solution. 

“MixComm’s key area has been BFICs, where MixComm founder Harish Krishnaswamy and his team had invested many years in optimizing technology at Columbia University with significant DARPA support. This technology is “state-of-art” and the one we will continue to develop within BFIC and later also RFICs,” says Anders Storm, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors in a press release.

Sivers Wireless will be divided into two different development units, one in the US which will be run by Harish Krishnaswamy, co-founder and former CTO at MixComm, and one in the EU which will be run by Magnus Sneitz, previously Head of the Project Management Office (PMO) at Sivers Wireless.

“With MixComm now fully integrated, we now have a much stronger presence in the US, and I am very happy that Mike Noonen is taking on this new role. He has a network in the USA that is top tier and is very well known in the semiconductor industry,” said Anders Storm, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors.

Inventronics to acquire ams Osram digital systems business Inventronics has entered into an agreement to acquire the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia from ams Osram, a global leader in optical solutions.
Allied Motion Technologies acquires Airex Allied Motion Technologies, a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products, has acquired Airex, LLC, a privately-owned company providing high precision electromagnetic components and solutions.
Arrow opens new distribution centre in the Netherlands Arrow Electronics has opened a new primary distribution centre (PDC) in Venlo, the Netherlands. The PDC will function as a key hub serving all customers of Arrow’s electronics components business in Europe.
Smith adds 30,000 square feet of space in Houston The distributor of electronic components has officially opened its new global services hub in Houston, Texas. The new location adds 30,000 square feet of space for the company’s services.
Samsung invests in Israeli AI systems & semiconductor company Samsung Ventures has made an investment in NeuReality, an Israeli AI systems and semiconductor company.
Swedes develop new method for manufacturing semiconductor components AlixLabs from Lund, Sweden, has developed a new method for manufacturing semiconductor components with a high degree of packing, eliminating several steps in the manufacturing process - Atomic Layer Etch Pitch Splitting (APS).
Kinetic closes asset purchase agreement with Gain Semiconductor Analog and mixed-signal semiconductor company, Kinetic Technologies, has completed the acquisition of certain assets of Gain Semiconductor Incorporated.
Socionext relocation of its US HQ to Milpitas Fabless SoC supplier, Socionext America Inc. (SNA), has relocated its US headquarters to a34,000 square foot single floor building in the City of Milpitas.
TF-AMD expands with new manufacturing site in Malaysia TF-AMD Microelectronics plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Penang with the construction of a second site at Batu Kawan Industrial Park, Penang. A move set to create more than 3,000 new jobs.
Ericsson boosts distribution center in Malaysia Swedish telecom company, Ericsson, has commissioned a new facility at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) that will expand its regional distribution capacity and role of Malaysia in the company.
Applied Materials acquires of Finland-based Picosun Applied Materials has acquired Finnish atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology specialist Picosun Oy.
Melexis adds new manufacturing and R&D space in Bulgarian In an update on LinkedIn the company states that it has officially opened ints new “high-tech” building in Sofia, Bulgaria. Melexis says that this new facility will contribute to Bulgaria's presence in areas such as microelectronic, automotive, and innovation.
Arduino finds backing among giants Open-source company, Arduino, plans to expand its portfolio of hardware, software, connectivity and developer tools for professionals. To reach its goals the company launched a Series B financing round, raising USD 32 million from the likes of Bosch, Renesas and ARM.
Farnell expands Toshiba portfolio to support design engineers The global distributor says that it has strengthened its global partnership with Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH (Toshiba), resulting in a significant product line expansion and increased stock holding.
SK hynix pick Lam solution to enhance DRAM production SK hynix has selected Lam Research's dry resist fabrication technology as a development tool for two key process steps in the production of advanced DRAM chips.
Altair expands and acquires Concept Engineering Computational science and artificial intelligence company, Altair, has acquired Concept Engineering, a provider of electronic system visualization software.
Infineon liquidating its entity in Russia One hundred days after the start of the war, Infineon Technologies reaffirms its solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The company states that it made the decision to liquidate its entity in Russia in March already, which is currently being executed.
Newport Wafer Fab deal called-in for national security assessment The acquisition of the UK’s UK's biggest chip plant – Newport Wafer Fab – has been called in for a full national security assessment.
Soitec reports record revenues for 2022 The French designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials report that its revenue for the full fiscal year of 2022 reached a new all-time record of EUR 863 million.
Atlas Copco acquires provider of semiconductor subfab solutions Swedish Atlas Copco has acquired Qolibri Inc., a company that provides proprietary technologies for semiconductor subfab operations.
Micron plans recruitment spree in Taiwan The US DRAM specialist is reportedly planning to add some 2,000 employees and set up a research and development corridor in Taiwan.
TE Connectivity acquires Kemtron TE advances its capabilities in electromagnetic interference and radio frequency interference shielding via the acquisition of UK-based Kemtron, including its French subsidiary Kemtron Sarl.
LG Innotek to acquire former LG solar factory During an LG Innotek board meeting it was decided that the company would take over the LG Electronics A3 factory in Gumi, South Korea.
Digi-Key names new VP of global business development Digi-Key Electronics has hired Mike Slater as its new vice president of global business development. In his new role, Slater will oversee the company's worldwide customer and supplier development strategy.
Rohm opens a new Global Application Centre (GAC) in India The designer and manufacturer of ICs, semiconductors, and other electronic components, has recently opened its latest Global Application Centre (GAC) in Bagmane Tech Park in India.
Murata set to expand with new production building in Vietnam Murata Manufacturing Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Da Nang, Vietnam), a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., will start construction on a new production building in June 2022.
June 21 2022 3:19 pm V20.6.1-1
