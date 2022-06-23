© Sivers Semiconductor

Along with broadening Sivers’ portfolio, and increasing the company's presence in the US, will also provide synergies of approximately SEK 10 million (EUR 935,000) per year. Sivers writes down intangible assets of approximately SEK 22 million (EUR 2 million) due to overlapping product development areas. Sivers is also introducing a new role in the US, making Mike Noonen, former CEO of MixComm, US President.

Sivers has found large synergies in development tools and some personnel which gives a total saving of approximately SEK 10 million per year compared with if MixComm and Sivers had been two autonomous units. At the end of the first quarter of 2022, Sivers had 137 employees, which includes personnel synergies.

Sivers Wireless has a minimal product overlap with MixComm. However, there is one product, a Beam Forming IC (BFIC) that Sivers and MixComm both had independently developed, where Sivers has determined that MixComm’s BIFC is the most sophisticated solution.

“MixComm’s key area has been BFICs, where MixComm founder Harish Krishnaswamy and his team had invested many years in optimizing technology at Columbia University with significant DARPA support. This technology is “state-of-art” and the one we will continue to develop within BFIC and later also RFICs,” says Anders Storm, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors in a press release.

Sivers Wireless will be divided into two different development units, one in the US which will be run by Harish Krishnaswamy, co-founder and former CTO at MixComm, and one in the EU which will be run by Magnus Sneitz, previously Head of the Project Management Office (PMO) at Sivers Wireless.