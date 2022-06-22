© kritchanut dreamstime.com

The ams Osram Europe and Asia Digital Systems business develops mainly power supplies with related light modules, software, and connectable components for traditional and LED illumination. With the acquisition of ams Osram's Digital System’s business, Inventronics says it will be able to expand its regional and portfolio scope.

“Our goal was to select a buyer who offers a long-term perspective for our employees and our customers along with the ability to foster additional value creation for customers. Digital Systems and Inventronics share a passion for technology and this acquisition is based on a growth strategy, which provides an exciting future perspective for the business and employees,” says Dr. Wilhelm Nehring, EVP Business Unit Digital at ams OSRAM in a press release.

The ams Osram Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia employs around 600 people and is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany, and operates in more than 35 countries worldwide.

Inventronics specialises in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of LED driver products and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. The company maintains global operations including manufacturing facilities in China, India, and Mexico in addition to distribution centers in the US and the Netherlands.

“We are very excited about this transaction. We are confident it will enable us to create even more value for our customers, employees, and shareholders. The combined portfolio and capabilities, coupled with the fact that we will not be competing with our customers, should make us the first choice for LED drivers with a very large portion of the market,” adds Marshall Miles, CEO of Inventronics.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.