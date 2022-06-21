© Smith

“Smith has seen exponential growth over the last few years, and our global operational footprint has grown in tandem,” said Kirk Wehby, Chief Operating Officer at Smith, in a press release. “This additional space in Houston will allow us to continue our trajectory onward and upward so that we can better serve our growing customer base here and worldwide.”

The new facility will house Smith’s US-based IT asset disposition (ITAD) services, which previously operated out of the company’s Houston distribution centre. The company says that the expansion will allow its Intelligent ITAD program to increase its process-line-area capacity by 20% and the process lines’ roller-line capacity by 33%.

Equipment upgrades include ten newly purchased high-capacity drive-erasure machines, with ten more machines to be added later this year, effectively doubling the validation-line capacity.

“Sustainability is a key organizational tenet for many of our partners, which has driven them to look for environmentally friendly solutions for their retired IT assets,” explains Kirk in the press release and continues. “The secondary market for components is also helping to ease the burden of the ongoing shortages and will continue to grow as technology becomes further integrated into our everyday lives.”

Mirroring the company’s other operational hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam, the new warehouse features strict environmental-control capabilities, including temperature and humidity monitoring and ESD-safe operational areas.

The expansion is not done though

In the next phase of Smith’s expansion in Houston, the distributor plans to build out its in-house testing laboratories at its flagship operational hub. Once completed, this project will increase the square footage in the functionality and authenticity test labs by 45% and 150%, respectively. Additional testing equipment will be purchased and installed in both labs in the coming months.