Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© NeuReality Business | June 20, 2022

Samsung invests in Israeli AI systems & semiconductor company

Samsung Ventures has made an investment in NeuReality, an Israeli AI systems and semiconductor company.

NeuReality makes inference technologies, such as computer vision, natural language processing, and recommendation engines easier to implement for a broader set of less technical companies. The Israeli company's solution includes hardware, software and tools that work together to simplify and accelerate AI deployment. NeuReality currently employs more than 30 employees and plans to double its size and recruit talent in VLSI chip design, AI, software, and hardware.

"We see substantial and immediate need for higher efficiency and easy-to-deploy inference solutions for data centers and on-premises use cases, and this is why we are investing in NeuReality. The company’s innovative disaggregation, data movement and processing technologies improve computation flows, compute-storage flows, and in-storage compute - all of which are critical for the ability to adopt and grow AI solutions. Samsung Ventures is committed to invest in companies with strong synergy to Samsung’s core business and NeuReality fits well into this commitment," says Ori Kirshner, head of Samsung Ventures in Israel, in a press release. 

Focusing on the growth of real-life AI applications, NeuReality’s solutions are purpose built for a variety of sectors including public safety, e-commerce, social networks, medical and healthcare, digital personal assistants, and more. NR1 solution targets cloud and enterprise datacenters, alongside carriers, telecom operators and other near edge compute solutions.

NeuReality emerged out of stealth last year with USD 8 million seed funding from Cardumen Capital, OurCrowd and Varana Capital. In November 2021, NeuReality signed an agreement with IBM to develop the next generation of high-performance AI inference platforms that will deliver disruptive cost and power consumption improvements for deep learning use cases. NeuReality is also collaborating with AMD to deliver its first-generation AI-centric FPGA based platforms for Inference acceleration to customers.

The company's NR1 is the company's next generation integrated circuit device that is based on its AI-centric architecture. The SoC improves the utilization of AI compute resources that are currently deployed by removing the existing system bottlenecks, lowering the latency of AI operations and saving in overall system cost and power consumption. The company also develops complementary software tools and runtime libraries that make it easy for customers in various skill levels and various deployment topologies to adopt new AI based services in their business workflows.

"The investment from Samsung Ventures is a big vote of confidence in NeuReality’s technology. The funds will help us take the company to the next level and take our NR1 SoC to production. This will enable our customers to evolve their system architecture, and this evolution will make it easier for them to scale and maintain their AI infrastructure, whether it is in their data center, in a cloud or on-premises," says Moshe Tanach, CEO and co-founder of NeuReality, in the press release.

Socionext relocation of its US HQ to Milpitas Fabless SoC supplier, Socionext America Inc. (SNA), has relocated its US headquarters to a34,000 square foot single floor building in the City of Milpitas.
TF-AMD expands with new manufacturing site in Malaysia TF-AMD Microelectronics plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Penang with the construction of a second site at Batu Kawan Industrial Park, Penang. A move set to create more than 3,000 new jobs.
Ericsson boosts distribution center in Malaysia Swedish telecom company, Ericsson, has commissioned a new facility at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) that will expand its regional distribution capacity and role of Malaysia in the company.
Applied Materials acquires of Finland-based Picosun Applied Materials has acquired Finnish atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology specialist Picosun Oy.
Ad
Melexis adds new manufacturing and R&D space in Bulgarian In an update on LinkedIn the company states that it has officially opened ints new “high-tech” building in Sofia, Bulgaria. Melexis says that this new facility will contribute to Bulgaria's presence in areas such as microelectronic, automotive, and innovation.
Ad
Arduino finds backing among giants Open-source company, Arduino, plans to expand its portfolio of hardware, software, connectivity and developer tools for professionals. To reach its goals the company launched a Series B financing round, raising USD 32 million from the likes of Bosch, Renesas and ARM.
Farnell expands Toshiba portfolio to support design engineers The global distributor says that it has strengthened its global partnership with Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH (Toshiba), resulting in a significant product line expansion and increased stock holding.
SK hynix pick Lam solution to enhance DRAM production SK hynix has selected Lam Research's dry resist fabrication technology as a development tool for two key process steps in the production of advanced DRAM chips.
Altair expands and acquires Concept Engineering Computational science and artificial intelligence company, Altair, has acquired Concept Engineering, a provider of electronic system visualization software.
Infineon liquidating its entity in Russia One hundred days after the start of the war, Infineon Technologies reaffirms its solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The company states that it made the decision to liquidate its entity in Russia in March already, which is currently being executed.
Newport Wafer Fab deal called-in for national security assessment The acquisition of the UK’s UK's biggest chip plant – Newport Wafer Fab – has been called in for a full national security assessment.
Soitec reports record revenues for 2022 The French designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials report that its revenue for the full fiscal year of 2022 reached a new all-time record of EUR 863 million.
Atlas Copco acquires provider of semiconductor subfab solutions Swedish Atlas Copco has acquired Qolibri Inc., a company that provides proprietary technologies for semiconductor subfab operations.
Micron plans recruitment spree in Taiwan The US DRAM specialist is reportedly planning to add some 2,000 employees and set up a research and development corridor in Taiwan.
TE Connectivity acquires Kemtron TE advances its capabilities in electromagnetic interference and radio frequency interference shielding via the acquisition of UK-based Kemtron, including its French subsidiary Kemtron Sarl.
LG Innotek to acquire former LG solar factory During an LG Innotek board meeting it was decided that the company would take over the LG Electronics A3 factory in Gumi, South Korea.
Digi-Key names new VP of global business development Digi-Key Electronics has hired Mike Slater as its new vice president of global business development. In his new role, Slater will oversee the company's worldwide customer and supplier development strategy.
Rohm opens a new Global Application Centre (GAC) in India The designer and manufacturer of ICs, semiconductors, and other electronic components, has recently opened its latest Global Application Centre (GAC) in Bagmane Tech Park in India.
Murata set to expand with new production building in Vietnam Murata Manufacturing Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Da Nang, Vietnam), a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., will start construction on a new production building in June 2022.
ST continues to grow in Morocco – opens new clean room STMicroelectronics has officially opened its new clean room – dedicated to silicon carbide products – at its location in Bouskoura, Morocco.
An unavoidable issue getting too little attention Obsolescence is unavoidable, it can happen at any stage of the supply chain, and if there are no tools or strategies to handle it in place – it can be very costly.
Kaohsiung flexes and aims for semiconductor dominance The Taiwanese city is looking to become the world's highest-valued semiconductor industry cluster.
SK hynix to supply industry's first HBM3 DRAM to Nvidia South Korean SK hynix says that it ha started mass production of HBM3 DRAM. Nvidia recently completed its performance evaluation of SK hynix's HBM3 samples
Renesas to acquire Reality AI The Japanese semiconductor company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Reality Analytics, Inc. (Reality AI), a provider of embedded AI solutions, in an all-cash transaction.
TSMC's making progress in Arizona fab Back in June of 2021, Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC broke ground on its 5-nanometer semiconductor fab in Phoenix Arizona. In an update the company now states that it is on track with the construction and looking to start operations in 2024.
iNRCORE acquires Vanguard Electronics iNRCORE, a designer and manufacturer of magnetic components, has acquired Vanguard Electronics, a manufacturer of both catalogue and custom high reliability magnetics for demanding applications.
Load more news
June 16 2022 10:25 am V20.6.0-1