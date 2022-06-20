© AlixLabs

The company claims that the method makes the components cheaper and less resource-intensive to manufacture and can also open a new path for a more sustainable high-volume production of semiconductor components. In addition, the APS technology enables the fabrication of tiny semiconductor components accurately and efficiently at a lower complexity.

AlixLabs says it has completed the hook-up of Atomic Layer Etch (ALE) equipment in its clean room at ProNano RISE in Lund, Sweden. The equipment is the original ICP Reactive Etch tool from Oxford Instruments (UK), a Plasmalab 100 used during the original discovery of the APS method. Later the ALE process was also successfully transferred to another tool of the same make at Micronova, Aalto University in Helsinki, Finland, showing that the method is robust. Since then, additional ALE tools have come into play operating at Lund Nano Lab supplied by PlasmaTherm (USA).

"We are delighted with the support from The ProNano team and our local contractors LaonLink AB meeting the hook-up timeline. We can now go ahead as planned, starting up the APS process to accelerate our R&D efforts and offer wafer-level demonstrations of APS," says Dr. Dmitry Suyatin, CTO and co-founder of AlixLabs, in a press release.