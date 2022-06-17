© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Terms of the asset transaction included the transfer of intellectual property consisting of patents, copyrights, and industry knowledge plus seasoned motor control industry professionals.

By acquiring Gain’s Pure Sinusoidal Drive patented technology Puresine, Kinetic Technologies says it has positioned itself to bring superior motor and motion control to market. This technology converts standard 3-wire motor control and 6-wire advanced motor control technology into a new class of motor control solutions by maximizing electrical efficiency. Higher efficiency reduces the motor’s power needed to operate, offering a way to design a smaller, lighter-weight motor.

“Increasing motor control electrical efficiency paints a new canvas to deliver a greener environment for our future. By leveraging Kinetic Technologies’ proven manufacturing ability and technical excellence, we believe our motor control technology is now positioned to advance to the next phase in production and advanced product development,” says Jeff Gray, GM of Motor Control at Kinetic Technologies, and previous CEO of Gain Semiconductor in a press release.