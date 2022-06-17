Kinetic closes asset purchase agreement with Gain Semiconductor
Analog and mixed-signal semiconductor company, Kinetic Technologies, has completed the acquisition of certain assets of Gain Semiconductor Incorporated.
Terms of the asset transaction included the transfer of intellectual property consisting of patents, copyrights, and industry knowledge plus seasoned motor control industry professionals.
By acquiring Gain’s Pure Sinusoidal Drive patented technology Puresine, Kinetic Technologies says it has positioned itself to bring superior motor and motion control to market. This technology converts standard 3-wire motor control and 6-wire advanced motor control technology into a new class of motor control solutions by maximizing electrical efficiency. Higher efficiency reduces the motor’s power needed to operate, offering a way to design a smaller, lighter-weight motor.
“Increasing motor control electrical efficiency paints a new canvas to deliver a greener environment for our future. By leveraging Kinetic Technologies’ proven manufacturing ability and technical excellence, we believe our motor control technology is now positioned to advance to the next phase in production and advanced product development,” says Jeff Gray, GM of Motor Control at Kinetic Technologies, and previous CEO of Gain Semiconductor in a press release.
“The electronic motor control space enables Kinetic Technologies to expand its served addressable market further into consumer whitegoods, automotive and industrial. The introduction of motor controller products will diversify our offerings and broaden our portfolio with commercially synergistic products. We believe this transaction will allow us to enter new markets, work with new customers, and expand our business with existing customers by selling additional high-performance products,” adds Kin Shum, CEO of Kinetic Technologies.