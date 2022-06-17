© TF-AMD – For illustrative purposes only

The company is investing MYR 2 billion (about EUR 436.7 million) in the new manufacturing facility, which is expected to create more than 3,000 new jobs in advanced semiconductor engineering, design, and process technologies within the next five years.

The new facility, spanning 1.5 million square feet and occupying approximately 14 acres, will manufacture advanced integrated circuit technology and is expected to be completed in 2023. Once completed, the facility will bring TF-AMD’s total manufacturing area to over 2.3 million square feet, a press release from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) reads.

“Malaysia is endowed with outstanding geographic location, good business environment, diligent and sincere workforce, which strengthens our confidence for continued investment in Malaysia. TF-AMD has growth momentum in the semiconductor industry in becoming one of the world’s best assembly and test service providers for high-end processors. At this meaningful moment, TF-AMD is embarking on a new chapter and will be ready to make a giant leap forward,” says Chairman of TF-AMD, Mr. Shi Ming Da.

Devinder Kumar, Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer of AMD, says that Penang has played a critical role in assembly and test operations for AMD and TF-AMD for more than 50 years.