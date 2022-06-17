Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© TF-AMD – For illustrative purposes only Business | June 17, 2022

TF-AMD expands with new manufacturing site in Malaysia

TF-AMD Microelectronics plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Penang with the construction of a second site at Batu Kawan Industrial Park, Penang. A move set to create more than 3,000 new jobs.

The company is investing MYR 2 billion (about EUR 436.7 million) in the new manufacturing facility, which is expected to create more than 3,000 new jobs in advanced semiconductor engineering, design, and process technologies within the next five years.

The new facility, spanning 1.5 million square feet and occupying approximately 14 acres, will manufacture advanced integrated circuit technology and is expected to be completed in 2023. Once completed, the facility will bring TF-AMD’s total manufacturing area to over 2.3 million square feet, a press release from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) reads. 

“Malaysia is endowed with outstanding geographic location, good business environment, diligent and sincere workforce, which strengthens our confidence for continued investment in Malaysia. TF-AMD has growth momentum in the semiconductor industry in becoming one of the world’s best assembly and test service providers for high-end processors. At this meaningful moment, TF-AMD is embarking on a new chapter and will be ready to make a giant leap forward,” says Chairman of TF-AMD, Mr. Shi Ming Da.

Devinder Kumar, Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer of AMD, says that Penang has played a critical role in assembly and test operations for AMD and TF-AMD for more than 50 years.

“AMD has had outstanding growth in the last few years and TF-AMD has played a key role as a strategic supplier and partner in supporting our growth. We are pleased with the expansion plans for assembly, test and packaging services of our joint venture TF-AMD which will further increase the capacity and supply to support AMD’s future growth.” 

Ericsson boosts distribution center in Malaysia Swedish telecom company, Ericsson, has commissioned a new facility at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) that will expand its regional distribution capacity and role of Malaysia in the company.
Applied Materials acquires of Finland-based Picosun Applied Materials has acquired Finnish atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology specialist Picosun Oy.
Melexis adds new manufacturing and R&D space in Bulgarian In an update on LinkedIn the company states that it has officially opened ints new “high-tech” building in Sofia, Bulgaria. Melexis says that this new facility will contribute to Bulgaria's presence in areas such as microelectronic, automotive, and innovation.
Arduino finds backing among giants Open-source company, Arduino, plans to expand its portfolio of hardware, software, connectivity and developer tools for professionals. To reach its goals the company launched a Series B financing round, raising USD 32 million from the likes of Bosch, Renesas and ARM.
Ad
Farnell expands Toshiba portfolio to support design engineers The global distributor says that it has strengthened its global partnership with Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH (Toshiba), resulting in a significant product line expansion and increased stock holding.
Ad
SK hynix pick Lam solution to enhance DRAM production SK hynix has selected Lam Research's dry resist fabrication technology as a development tool for two key process steps in the production of advanced DRAM chips.
Altair expands and acquires Concept Engineering Computational science and artificial intelligence company, Altair, has acquired Concept Engineering, a provider of electronic system visualization software.
Infineon liquidating its entity in Russia One hundred days after the start of the war, Infineon Technologies reaffirms its solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The company states that it made the decision to liquidate its entity in Russia in March already, which is currently being executed.
Newport Wafer Fab deal called-in for national security assessment The acquisition of the UK’s UK's biggest chip plant – Newport Wafer Fab – has been called in for a full national security assessment.
Soitec reports record revenues for 2022 The French designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials report that its revenue for the full fiscal year of 2022 reached a new all-time record of EUR 863 million.
Atlas Copco acquires provider of semiconductor subfab solutions Swedish Atlas Copco has acquired Qolibri Inc., a company that provides proprietary technologies for semiconductor subfab operations.
Micron plans recruitment spree in Taiwan The US DRAM specialist is reportedly planning to add some 2,000 employees and set up a research and development corridor in Taiwan.
TE Connectivity acquires Kemtron TE advances its capabilities in electromagnetic interference and radio frequency interference shielding via the acquisition of UK-based Kemtron, including its French subsidiary Kemtron Sarl.
LG Innotek to acquire former LG solar factory During an LG Innotek board meeting it was decided that the company would take over the LG Electronics A3 factory in Gumi, South Korea.
Digi-Key names new VP of global business development Digi-Key Electronics has hired Mike Slater as its new vice president of global business development. In his new role, Slater will oversee the company's worldwide customer and supplier development strategy.
Rohm opens a new Global Application Centre (GAC) in India The designer and manufacturer of ICs, semiconductors, and other electronic components, has recently opened its latest Global Application Centre (GAC) in Bagmane Tech Park in India.
Murata set to expand with new production building in Vietnam Murata Manufacturing Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Da Nang, Vietnam), a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., will start construction on a new production building in June 2022.
ST continues to grow in Morocco – opens new clean room STMicroelectronics has officially opened its new clean room – dedicated to silicon carbide products – at its location in Bouskoura, Morocco.
An unavoidable issue getting too little attention Obsolescence is unavoidable, it can happen at any stage of the supply chain, and if there are no tools or strategies to handle it in place – it can be very costly.
Kaohsiung flexes and aims for semiconductor dominance The Taiwanese city is looking to become the world's highest-valued semiconductor industry cluster.
SK hynix to supply industry's first HBM3 DRAM to Nvidia South Korean SK hynix says that it ha started mass production of HBM3 DRAM. Nvidia recently completed its performance evaluation of SK hynix's HBM3 samples
Renesas to acquire Reality AI The Japanese semiconductor company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Reality Analytics, Inc. (Reality AI), a provider of embedded AI solutions, in an all-cash transaction.
TSMC's making progress in Arizona fab Back in June of 2021, Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC broke ground on its 5-nanometer semiconductor fab in Phoenix Arizona. In an update the company now states that it is on track with the construction and looking to start operations in 2024.
iNRCORE acquires Vanguard Electronics iNRCORE, a designer and manufacturer of magnetic components, has acquired Vanguard Electronics, a manufacturer of both catalogue and custom high reliability magnetics for demanding applications.
Kioxia completes acquisition of Chubu Toshiba Engineering Memory solutions specialist Kioxia has completed the acquisition of Chubu Toshiba Engineering Corporation.
onsemi’s South Portland wafer fab is now in Diodes hands Diodes Incorporated has completed the transaction to acquire onsemi’s wafer fabrication facility and operations located in South Portland, Maine (SPFAB).
Load more news
June 16 2022 10:25 am V20.6.0-1