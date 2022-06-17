© Picosun

Applied Materials' says that Picosun’s atomic layer deposition technology expands the capabilities of its ICAPS group, addressing the growing need for innovation in semiconductors that serve the IoT, Communications, Automotive, Power and Sensor markets.

As pointed out it a press release, as electronic products become smarter and more connected, they require greater numbers of specialty semiconductors built on non-leading-edge process nodes. Applied’s ICAPS (IoT, Communications, Automotive, Power and Sensors) group provides materials engineering solutions to customers in these growing markets.

The addition of Picosun’s ALD technology broadens the Applied ICAPS product portfolio and customer engagements. Besides that, Picosun also adds deep R&D capabilities, talented teams and strong relationships with research institutions and universities to Applied Materials.

“Picosun is a pioneer in ALD technology with products that serve fast-growing segments of the specialty foundry-logic market,” says Gary Dickerson, President and CEO of Applied Materials, in the press release. “The addition of Picosun complements Applied Materials’ technology portfolio and expands our opportunities to accelerate our customers’ roadmaps.”

The Picosun team will continue to be based in based in Espoo, Finland and will report into Applied’s ICAPS group.

“Picosun has a strong history of innovation, with roots dating back to the invention of ALD technology nearly 50 years ago,” said Kustaa Poutiainen, Former Chairman of the Board of Picosun. “As we look ahead to our next phase of growth, we believe starting a new journey as part of Applied Materials – a company we have long admired – is the best path forward and will create exciting opportunities for our employees, customers and research partners.”

The transaction has been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland and no other regulatory approvals are required. The companies have chosen not to disclose the financial terms of the transaction.