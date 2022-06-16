Melexis adds new manufacturing and R&D space in Bulgarian
In an update on LinkedIn the company states that it has officially opened ints new “high-tech” building in Sofia, Bulgaria. Melexis says that this new facility will contribute to Bulgaria's presence in areas such as microelectronic, automotive, and innovation.
The microelectronic solutions provider has invested a total of EUR 75 million in this latest project. But what is the actual result of that investment?
“The new manufacturing, R&D and warehouse facilities add a further 15,000 square metre to the already significant 7,500 square metre plant Melexis has in Sofia,” Valerie Kerfs, Investor Relations Professional at Melexis Technologies, told Evertiq in an Emailed statement
What is the main focus of this building and how will it contribute to the growth of the company?
“The expansion of the facility in Sofia is an essential part of Melexis’ growth strategy and integral to its efforts to protect customers from the effects of the global chip shortage. The new top-of-the-range extension has been designed to attract Bulgarian and global talent.”