© Arduino

Arduino has a history of working closely with technology leaders around the world, including Arm, Google, Bosch, Intel and others. To help realise its new vision of expanding further into the enterprise, Arduino raised a Series B round of USD 32 million led by the global deep tech investor Robert Bosch Venture Capital (RBVC), Renesas, Anzu Partners, and Arm joined the round.

“Our new investors support our growth and our strategy, and understand the values and the transformative power of Arduino,” says Fabio Violante, CEO of Arduino, in a press release.

Arduino was born at the Interaction Design Institute Ivrea as an easy-to-use tool for fast prototyping, aimed at students without a background in electronics and programming. Over the years, the company has expanded to offer tools for education and professionals. Today the company's ecosystem includes a range of partners and customers, and now the Arduino is taking aim at a new generation of professional engineers with enterprise-scale applications.

Arduino will expand its professional offerings to include specialised low code cloud services with which the company aims to accelerate the development and deployment of IoT applications. At the same time, the company plans to offer new solutions for intelligent edge design – including new system modules. Create and integrate new AI capabilities for designers. Arduino will also enhance its global prototype-to-production capabilities by expanding its existing Systems Integrators Partner Program.

Renesas for instance is investing USD 10 million into Arduino’s Series B round.