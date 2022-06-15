Ad
© Farnell Components | June 15, 2022

Farnell expands Toshiba portfolio to support design engineers

The global distributor says that it has strengthened its global partnership with Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH (Toshiba), resulting in a significant product line expansion and increased stock holding.

The Toshiba product range available from Farnell will grow to 800 devices, increasing to more than 1000 items by 2023, while new products will also be introduced throughout 2022 and beyond.

Farnell says in a press release that the new relationship recognises rapid changes in the way customers select components for new and existing designs following the recent pandemic and semiconductor supply shortage. 

Farnell has successfully distributed a small range of Toshiba commodity items for many years. However, the enhanced portfolio will focus on Toshiba’s range of opto couplers, opto (MOSFET) relays, low- and high-voltage power MOSFETs, discrete IGBTs, small signal diodes and transistors, voltage regulators, logic and motor control solutions.

“Farnell has a successful long-term relationship with Toshiba, and this is the right time to grow our range with this strong and respected brand. Our customers can now enjoy enhanced availability of Toshiba products coupled with fast access to new-to-market technologies. The new agreement strengthens the overall relationship between Toshiba, Farnell and the Avnet Group. We are committed to regularly launching new devices to enhance our existing portfolio from Toshiba,” says Simon Meadmore, Vice President of Product and Supplier Management at Farnell in the press release.

Toshiba is seeking to provide customers with greater access to new technologies by leveraging the strength of Farnell’s global distribution network. 

“In these times of global shortage it is important to remember that we need to strengthen our support to meet the needs of the engineering community who continue to design, qualify, upgrade and repair with the latest components,” adds Ian Wilson, Senior Manager - Distribution Sales at Toshiba.

