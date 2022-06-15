Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© SK Hynix Business | June 15, 2022

SK hynix pick Lam solution to enhance DRAM production

SK hynix has selected Lam Research's dry resist fabrication technology as a development tool for two key process steps in the production of advanced DRAM chips.

The dry resist technology was introduced by Lam in 2020 and extends the resolution, productivity, and yield of Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. Now Lam Research announces in a press release that SK hynix has chosen innovative dry resist technology for the production of advanced DRAM chips.

"Lam's dry resist technology is a game-changer. By innovating at the material level, it addresses EUV lithography's biggest challenges, enabling cost-effective scaling for advanced memory and logic," says Richard Wise, vice president and general manager of the dry resist product group at Lam. "We are proud to continue our long-standing collaboration with SK hynix to accelerate DRAM technology innovations."

Through Lam's work with SK hynix – as well as ongoing collaboration with ecosystem partners – on dry resist technology, the company aims to remove the roadblocks associated with scaling to future memory nodes with EUV lithography.

SK hynix intends to use Lam's dry resist underlayer and dry development processes for advanced DRAM patterning. 

"As DRAM continues to scale, innovations in EUV patterning are critical for delivering the performance needed for today's increasingly connected devices at a cost that is right for our customers," adds BK Lee, head of R&D process at SK hynix in the press release. "The dry resist technology that we are working on with Lam enables exceptionally precise, low defect, and lower cost patterning."

As chipmakers move to advanced technology nodes, they must resolve ever smaller and finer chip designs on the wafer. First developed by Lam in collaboration with ASML and IMEC, dry resist technology offers several advantages over conventional chemically amplified resist patterning for EUV lithography. The solutions enhances EUV sensitivity and the resolution of each wafer pass – which in turn enables patterns to better adhere to the wafer and thus improve performance and yield.

Newport Wafer Fab deal called-in for national security assessment The acquisition of the UK’s UK's biggest chip plant – Newport Wafer Fab – has been called in for a full national security assessment.
Soitec reports record revenues for 2022 The French designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials report that its revenue for the full fiscal year of 2022 reached a new all-time record of EUR 863 million.
Atlas Copco acquires provider of semiconductor subfab solutions Swedish Atlas Copco has acquired Qolibri Inc., a company that provides proprietary technologies for semiconductor subfab operations.
Micron plans recruitment spree in Taiwan The US DRAM specialist is reportedly planning to add some 2,000 employees and set up a research and development corridor in Taiwan.
Ad
TE Connectivity acquires Kemtron TE advances its capabilities in electromagnetic interference and radio frequency interference shielding via the acquisition of UK-based Kemtron, including its French subsidiary Kemtron Sarl.
Ad
LG Innotek to acquire former LG solar factory During an LG Innotek board meeting it was decided that the company would take over the LG Electronics A3 factory in Gumi, South Korea.
Digi-Key names new VP of global business development Digi-Key Electronics has hired Mike Slater as its new vice president of global business development. In his new role, Slater will oversee the company's worldwide customer and supplier development strategy.
Rohm opens a new Global Application Centre (GAC) in India The designer and manufacturer of ICs, semiconductors, and other electronic components, has recently opened its latest Global Application Centre (GAC) in Bagmane Tech Park in India.
Murata set to expand with new production building in Vietnam Murata Manufacturing Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Da Nang, Vietnam), a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., will start construction on a new production building in June 2022.
ST continues to grow in Morocco – opens new clean room STMicroelectronics has officially opened its new clean room – dedicated to silicon carbide products – at its location in Bouskoura, Morocco.
An unavoidable issue getting too little attention Obsolescence is unavoidable, it can happen at any stage of the supply chain, and if there are no tools or strategies to handle it in place – it can be very costly.
Kaohsiung flexes and aims for semiconductor dominance The Taiwanese city is looking to become the world's highest-valued semiconductor industry cluster.
SK hynix to supply industry's first HBM3 DRAM to Nvidia South Korean SK hynix says that it ha started mass production of HBM3 DRAM. Nvidia recently completed its performance evaluation of SK hynix's HBM3 samples
Renesas to acquire Reality AI The Japanese semiconductor company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Reality Analytics, Inc. (Reality AI), a provider of embedded AI solutions, in an all-cash transaction.
TSMC's making progress in Arizona fab Back in June of 2021, Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC broke ground on its 5-nanometer semiconductor fab in Phoenix Arizona. In an update the company now states that it is on track with the construction and looking to start operations in 2024.
iNRCORE acquires Vanguard Electronics iNRCORE, a designer and manufacturer of magnetic components, has acquired Vanguard Electronics, a manufacturer of both catalogue and custom high reliability magnetics for demanding applications.
Kioxia completes acquisition of Chubu Toshiba Engineering Memory solutions specialist Kioxia has completed the acquisition of Chubu Toshiba Engineering Corporation.
onsemi’s South Portland wafer fab is now in Diodes hands Diodes Incorporated has completed the transaction to acquire onsemi’s wafer fabrication facility and operations located in South Portland, Maine (SPFAB).
Skeleton inks €11.6 million contract with North American company Supercapacitor energy storage specialist, Skeleton Technologies, and Canadian equipment distributor Class8 Energy, have signed a EUR 11.6 million contract to supply supercapacitor modules to the North American trucking and retail industry.
Micron Ventures to invest $200 million in deep tech startups Micron Technology says that its venture capital team, Micron Ventures, will be investing USD 200 million in deep tech startups with its Fund II.
The secondary semiconductor equipment market is growing Moov’s marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment has surpassed USD 3 billion in active listings for pre-owned semiconductor manufacturing equipment, all while the semiconductor industry faces equipment shortages.
Mercury Systems awarded $25M contract for RF subsystems
ASML to invest $200 million to expand Connecticut facility The Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer is planning to invest USD 200 million to expand the company's facility in Wilton, Connecticut.
RFMW acquires Spantech Technology Solutions The specialist distributor of RF and microwave products is acquiring Spantech Technology Solutions S.L.U. based is Málaga, Spain.
Infineon and pmd develop 3D depth-sensing for Magic Leap 2 Later this year, AR company Magic Leap is expected to introduce its newest AR device, the Magic Leap 2. One of the key features of Magic Leap 2 is the 3D indirect-Time-of-Flight (iToF) depth sensing technology that was co-developed by Infineon Technologies.
Samsung and Red Hat team up on next-gen memory software Samsung Electronics and Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, have entered into a collaboration to develop software technologies for next-generation memory solutions.
Load more news
June 13 2022 3:32 pm V20.5.32-1