Concept Engineering provides automatic schematic generation tools, electronic circuit and wire harness visualisation platforms that provide on-the-fly visual rendering, and electronic design debug solutions.

"Concept Engineering's advanced, reactive visualization technology is a best-in-class solution to help organizations accelerate their designs that have specific design architecture requirements, as well as rigorous service needs," said James R. Scapa, founder and CEO of Altair, in a press release. "Integrating this technology into our electronic system design suite will offer our customers comprehensive and fast visual representations of complex system models and debug capabilities for electronic systems."

Concept Engineering has customers in three primary market segments, namely semiconductor design; EDA and CAD tool development and also industries with complex electrical systems.

"With more than 30 years of experience, we are proud to have built tools and technologies that help electronic design engineers easily understand, debug, optimize, and document electronic designs," said Gerhard Angst, president and CEO, Concept Engineering. "Being part of the Altair ecosystem will expand access to our tools at a time when the complexities surrounding electronic systems are greater than ever. We also look forward to continuing our deep and longstanding partnerships with our OEM clients."

Concept Engineering's software will be integrated into Altair's Electronic System Design suite. No further details on the terms of the acquisition has been made public.