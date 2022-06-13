© Infineon Technologies

Infineon has an R&D site with about 200 people in Lviv, in the very west of Ukraine, with a focus on software development.

“We are in constant contact with our Ukrainian colleagues,” says Constanze Hufenbecher, Chief Digital Transformation Officer at Infineon in a press release. “Their safety and that of their families are a priority. Infineon is doing what it can to support them in this extraordinary situation.”

Infineon changed its business policy towards Russia immediately after the beginning of the war. All direct and indirect shipments to Russia and the respective Russian-backed regions in Ukraine were stopped as early as February – including technical support. At the beginning of March, this was also extended to Belarus. Already in March, the company decided to liquidate its entity in Russia, which is currently being executed.

Infineon says that it is motivating Ukrainians to apply for open positions – in western Ukraine and worldwide.