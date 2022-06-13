© Soitec

Consolidated revenue reached EUR 863 million in the 2022 fiscal year. Revenue was up 48% compared with EUR 584 million during the previous fiscal year.

“The sharp 50% revenue growth achieved in our fiscal year 2021-22, setting a new record above one billion US dollars in revenue, demonstrates our ability to leverage the decisive role that our substrates are playing in driving world’s transformation through our end markets, whether it will be mobile communications, automotive and industry, or smart devices. Our products enable more sustainable, and energy efficient solutions,” says Paul Boudre, Soitec’s CEO, in a press release.

The full fiscal year 2022 gross profit reached EUR 316 million, up 72% from EUR 183 million during the fiscal year 2022. The company's operating income has more than doubled to EUR 195 million in FY22, up from EUR 90 million in FY21. The EBITDA from continuing operations amounted to EUR 309 million during the fiscal year, up 72% from EUR 179 million in the previous fiscal year.

The company says that its 150/200-mm wafer sales reached EUR 344 million Euros during the fiscal year of 2022 – making up 40% of the total revenue. The company states in the fiscal report that this is a combination of a strong increase in sales of 150-mm POI (Piezoelectric-on-Insulator) wafers for smartphones RF filters; as well as higher sales of Power-SOI reflecting the recovery of the automotive industry; and a slight increase in 200-mm RF-SOI wafer sales dedicated to radiofrequency applications for smartphones.

300-mm wafer sales amounted to EUR 488 million during the period, which is 57% of total revenue. 300-mm RF-SOI wafer sales recorded a strong increase, supported by the deployment of 5G smartphones requiring more RF-SOI content per smartphone. the company says that the increase in sales of FD-SOI wafers was particularly sharp, reflecting a stronger use of FD-SOI technology for applications related to Edge-Computing, Automotive and 5G mmWave modules. Soitec also recorded significantly higher sales of Photonics-SOI for data centers as well as higher sales of Imager-SOI dedicated to 3D sensing applications for smartphones.