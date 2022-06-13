© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Based in Roseville, near Sacramento in California, USA, Qolibri develops solutions for semiconductor subfabs, which are home to the many pumps and abatement systems that handle the exhaust gases and by-products generated by the semiconductor manufacturing process.

​“We are making this acquisition to help improve our customers’ sustainability by extending the uptime of our vacuum and abatement solutions”, says Geert Follens, Business Area President Vacuum Technique, in a press release from Atlas Copco.

The acquired business, which currently employs four people, had a revenue of about USD 70,000 in 2021 and is launching new products in 2022. It will operationally become part of the Semiconductor division within Atlas Copco’s Vacuum Technique business area.

The purchase price is not disclosed.