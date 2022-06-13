© Micron

Corporate vice president and head of the Taiwan entity, Lu Donghui, told reporters that the US company is determined to strengthen its presence in Taiwan, expanding its workforce by some 2,000 new employees over the course of the next two to three years, Focus Taiwan reports.

Micron has been invested in Taiwan for more than two decades and is one of the largest foreign investors in the country. The continued investments in the region are part of the company's efforts to cultivate a talent pool in Taiwan and provide better services to clients, Lu said according to the report.

Lu joined the company back in February and met with the press for the first time this Friday. However, he did not provide any further details about the company's investment plan in Taiwan.