© Murata Business | June 10, 2022
Murata set to expand with new production building in Vietnam
Murata Manufacturing Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Da Nang, Vietnam), a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., will start construction on a new production building in June 2022.
With the new production building, Murata says it will be able to respond to the growing demand for inductor coils for cars and electronic devices in a medium- to long-term capacity.
Once completed, the company will gain access to 22,637 new square meters of floor space. Murata currently expects to complete the construction by August 2023. The Japanese company is investing approximately JPY 4.32 billion (EUR 30.4 million) in just the construction of the building.
Rohm opens a new Global Application Centre (GAC) in India The designer and manufacturer of ICs, semiconductors, and other electronic components, has recently opened its latest Global Application Centre (GAC) in Bagmane Tech Park in India.
Murata set to expand with new production building in Vietnam Murata Manufacturing Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Da Nang, Vietnam), a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., will start construction on a new production building in June 2022.
Sponsored content by CogiscanCase Study: How Traceability Reduces the Collateral Damage of a Field Recall -
ST continues to grow in Morocco – opens new clean room STMicroelectronics has officially opened its new clean room – dedicated to silicon carbide products – at its location in Bouskoura, Morocco.
An unavoidable issue getting too little attention Obsolescence is unavoidable, it can happen at any stage of the supply chain, and if there are no tools or strategies to handle it in place – it can be very costly.
Kaohsiung flexes and aims for semiconductor dominance The Taiwanese city is looking to become the world's highest-valued semiconductor industry cluster.
SK hynix to supply industry's first HBM3 DRAM to Nvidia South Korean SK hynix says that it ha started mass production of HBM3 DRAM. Nvidia recently completed its performance evaluation of SK hynix's HBM3 samples
Renesas to acquire Reality AI The Japanese semiconductor company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Reality Analytics, Inc. (Reality AI), a provider of embedded AI solutions, in an all-cash transaction.
TSMC's making progress in Arizona fab Back in June of 2021, Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC broke ground on its 5-nanometer semiconductor fab in Phoenix Arizona. In an update the company now states that it is on track with the construction and looking to start operations in 2024.
iNRCORE acquires Vanguard Electronics iNRCORE, a designer and manufacturer of magnetic components, has acquired Vanguard Electronics, a manufacturer of both catalogue and custom high reliability magnetics for demanding applications.
Kioxia completes acquisition of Chubu Toshiba Engineering Memory solutions specialist Kioxia has completed the acquisition of Chubu Toshiba Engineering Corporation.
Sponsored content by IndiumDurafuse™ LT Low-Temperature Alloy System: The Tough Choice That is Easy to Make Dropping electronics is a fact of life—but you don’t have to be afraid of field failures. Durafuse™ LT’s innovative technology delivers low-temperature process benefits without sacrificing drop shock reliability.
onsemi’s South Portland wafer fab is now in Diodes hands Diodes Incorporated has completed the transaction to acquire onsemi’s wafer fabrication facility and operations located in South Portland, Maine (SPFAB).
Skeleton inks €11.6 million contract with North American company Supercapacitor energy storage specialist, Skeleton Technologies, and Canadian equipment distributor Class8 Energy, have signed a EUR 11.6 million contract to supply supercapacitor modules to the North American trucking and retail industry.
Micron Ventures to invest $200 million in deep tech startups Micron Technology says that its venture capital team, Micron Ventures, will be investing USD 200 million in deep tech startups with its Fund II.
The secondary semiconductor equipment market is growing Moov’s marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment has surpassed USD 3 billion in active listings for pre-owned semiconductor manufacturing equipment, all while the semiconductor industry faces equipment shortages.
Sponsored content by Proval ServiceSince 25 years your partner for SMT stencils and solder pallets. 25 years of experience makes Proval Service not just a supplier but your trustful and grounded partner to support you with SMT stencils and solder pallets. A qualified and unite team can satisfy every customer's need during the whole process.
ASML to invest $200 million to expand Connecticut facility The Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer is planning to invest USD 200 million to expand the company's facility in Wilton, Connecticut.
RFMW acquires Spantech Technology Solutions The specialist distributor of RF and microwave products is acquiring Spantech Technology Solutions S.L.U. based is Málaga, Spain.
Infineon and pmd develop 3D depth-sensing for Magic Leap 2 Later this year, AR company Magic Leap is expected to introduce its newest AR device, the Magic Leap 2. One of the key features of Magic Leap 2 is the 3D indirect-Time-of-Flight (iToF) depth sensing technology that was co-developed by Infineon Technologies.
Samsung and Red Hat team up on next-gen memory software Samsung Electronics and Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, have entered into a collaboration to develop software technologies for next-generation memory solutions.
Ericsson to hire 250 at its Irish R&D centre 250 roles to be added over the next three years with a focus on cloud native software developers, engineers and architects at all career stages.
SEMI Europe urges for swift adoption of European Chips Act “Speedy adoption of the European Chips Act will significantly accelerate Europe’s work to attract investments to build up chip manufacturing capacity and R&D,” says Laith Altimime, president of SEMI Europe.
SiPearl team up with Nvidia SiPearl says it's teaming up with Nvidia in a collaboration to provide a joint offering combining SiPearl HPC microprocessors with Nvidia's accelerated computing and networking portfolio.
Navitas Semiconductor appoints new CFO GaN power IC specialist Navitas Semiconductor, has appointed Ron Shelton as Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer. At the same time, interim CFO, Todd Glickman, will continue in his role as SVP of Finance.
AMD expands data center solutions capabilities with Pensando AMD has completed its acquisition of Pensando Systems in a transaction valued at approximately USD 1.9 billion.
GaN Systems launches North American expansion GaN Systems intends to grow the company’s North America presence with a threefold increase in its Ottawa headquarters operation, the opening of a design center in Dallas, Texas and a growing footprint across the US and Europe.
L&T Technology Services opens Polish engineering R&D centre L&T Technology Services inaugurates Engineering R&D Centre in Poland to provide Embedded and Digital Solutions to Clients.Load more news