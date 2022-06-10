© Murata

With the new production building, Murata says it will be able to respond to the growing demand for inductor coils for cars and electronic devices in a medium- to long-term capacity.

Once completed, the company will gain access to 22,637 new square meters of floor space. Murata currently expects to complete the construction by August 2023. The Japanese company is investing approximately JPY 4.32 billion (EUR 30.4 million) in just the construction of the building.