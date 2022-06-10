© STMicroelectronics

The company says that it has invested a total of USD 240 million between 2020 and 2022 – double the previous four-year cycle – to support a major capacity increase for the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) and industrial markets.

The clean room recently underwent a major expansion to increase the size by a third, from 22,500 square metres to 30,000 square metres, to install more than 150 new manufacturing machines for new semiconductor power packages. Since July 2021, ST has created 700 jobs at the site – and the company looking to continue with significant recruitments in 2022.

The investment in larger production capacity has principally been made to support our customers with the uptake in demand for EVs. ST Bouskoura is one of ST’s principal sites for the assembly and testing of the company's STPOWER Silicon Carbide products, which are used in EVs where they are embedded in the main traction inverter and the on-board charger, as well as in charging infrastructure.

“The investments made to increase production capacity and improve the facilities, as well as the significant ongoing recruitment, underline the importance of ST Bouskoura’s development for ST’s future growth and global leadership in products dedicated to vehicle electrification and the digital transformation of industrial companies,” says Mr. Fabio Gualandris, ST EVP Head of Back-End Manufacturing & Technology, in a press release.

ST site in Bouskoura currently employs 3,300 people, 40% of whom are technicians and engineers, manufacturing products in a variety of semiconductor packages for customers in the automotive and industrial markets, as well as sophisticated integrated circuits, such as secure microcontrollers for smart card