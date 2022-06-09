© Sk hynix

HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) is a high-performance memory that vertically interconnects multiple DRAM chips and increases data processing speed in comparison to traditional DRAM products. HBM3 DRAM is the fourth generation HBM product. The announcement comes just seven months after the company became the first in the industry to develop HBM3 in October.

Nvidia recently completed its performance evaluation of SK hynix's HBM3 samples. SK hynix will provide HBM3 for Nvidia systems expected to ship starting in the third quarter of this year. The South Korean company says that it will expand HBM3 volume in the first half in accordance with Nvidia's schedule.

Kevin (Jongwon) Noh, president and chief marketing officer at SK hynix, states that the company has secured top-notch competitiveness in the premium DRAM market through its close work with Nvidia. "We aim to become a solution provider that deeply understands and addresses our customers' needs through continuous open collaboration," he said.