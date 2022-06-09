Ad
June 09, 2022

SK hynix to supply industry's first HBM3 DRAM to Nvidia

South Korean SK hynix says that it ha started mass production of HBM3 DRAM. Nvidia recently completed its performance evaluation of SK hynix's HBM3 samples

HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) is a high-performance memory that vertically interconnects multiple DRAM chips and increases data processing speed in comparison to traditional DRAM products. HBM3 DRAM is the fourth generation HBM product. The announcement comes just seven months after the company became the first in the industry to develop HBM3 in October.

Nvidia recently completed its performance evaluation of SK hynix's HBM3 samples. SK hynix will provide HBM3 for Nvidia systems expected to ship starting in the third quarter of this year. The South Korean company says that it will expand HBM3 volume in the first half in accordance with Nvidia's schedule.

Kevin (Jongwon) Noh, president and chief marketing officer at SK hynix, states that the company has secured top-notch competitiveness in the premium DRAM market through its close work with Nvidia. "We aim to become a solution provider that deeply understands and addresses our customers' needs through continuous open collaboration," he said.

 

iNRCORE acquires Vanguard Electronics iNRCORE, a designer and manufacturer of magnetic components, has acquired Vanguard Electronics, a manufacturer of both catalogue and custom high reliability magnetics for demanding applications.
Kioxia completes acquisition of Chubu Toshiba Engineering Memory solutions specialist Kioxia has completed the acquisition of Chubu Toshiba Engineering Corporation.
onsemi’s South Portland wafer fab is now in Diodes hands Diodes Incorporated has completed the transaction to acquire onsemi’s wafer fabrication facility and operations located in South Portland, Maine (SPFAB).
Skeleton inks €11.6 million contract with North American company Supercapacitor energy storage specialist, Skeleton Technologies, and Canadian equipment distributor Class8 Energy, have signed a EUR 11.6 million contract to supply supercapacitor modules to the North American trucking and retail industry.
Micron Ventures to invest $200 million in deep tech startups Micron Technology says that its venture capital team, Micron Ventures, will be investing USD 200 million in deep tech startups with its Fund II.
The secondary semiconductor equipment market is growing Moov’s marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment has surpassed USD 3 billion in active listings for pre-owned semiconductor manufacturing equipment, all while the semiconductor industry faces equipment shortages.
Mercury Systems awarded $25M contract for RF subsystems
ASML to invest $200 million to expand Connecticut facility The Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer is planning to invest USD 200 million to expand the company's facility in Wilton, Connecticut.
RFMW acquires Spantech Technology Solutions The specialist distributor of RF and microwave products is acquiring Spantech Technology Solutions S.L.U. based is Málaga, Spain.
Infineon and pmd develop 3D depth-sensing for Magic Leap 2 Later this year, AR company Magic Leap is expected to introduce its newest AR device, the Magic Leap 2. One of the key features of Magic Leap 2 is the 3D indirect-Time-of-Flight (iToF) depth sensing technology that was co-developed by Infineon Technologies.
Samsung and Red Hat team up on next-gen memory software Samsung Electronics and Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, have entered into a collaboration to develop software technologies for next-generation memory solutions.
Ericsson to hire 250 at its Irish R&D centre 250 roles to be added over the next three years with a focus on cloud native software developers, engineers and architects at all career stages.
SEMI Europe urges for swift adoption of European Chips Act “Speedy adoption of the European Chips Act will significantly accelerate Europe’s work to attract investments to build up chip manufacturing capacity and R&D,” says Laith Altimime, president of SEMI Europe.
SiPearl team up with Nvidia SiPearl says it's teaming up with Nvidia in a collaboration to provide a joint offering combining SiPearl HPC microprocessors with Nvidia's accelerated computing and networking portfolio.
Navitas Semiconductor appoints new CFO GaN power IC specialist Navitas Semiconductor, has appointed Ron Shelton as Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer. At the same time, interim CFO, Todd Glickman, will continue in his role as SVP of Finance.
AMD expands data center solutions capabilities with Pensando AMD has completed its acquisition of Pensando Systems in a transaction valued at approximately USD 1.9 billion.
GaN Systems launches North American expansion GaN Systems intends to grow the company’s North America presence with a threefold increase in its Ottawa headquarters operation, the opening of a design center in Dallas, Texas and a growing footprint across the US and Europe.
L&T Technology Services opens Polish engineering R&D centre L&T Technology Services inaugurates Engineering R&D Centre in Poland to provide Embedded and Digital Solutions to Clients.
Broadcom to acquire VMware for $61 billion Semiconductor design company Broadcom Inc. will acquire all of the outstanding shares in VMware, in a transaction that values the enterprise software company at approximately USD 61 billion.
GlobalFoundries launches GF Labs At its annual GF Technology Summit (GTS), GlobalFoundries announced the launch of GF Labs, a new program that extends the development horizon of differentiated semiconductor technology.
Sunway partners with BMF to develop next-gen antennas Sunway Communication has partnered with Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) to develop next generation antennas. The companies have opened a joint development lab in San Diego, California.
Rambus completes acquisition of Hardent
Allied Motion Technologies completes acquisition of ThinGap
InnovationLab acquires flexible printed battery technology from Evonik German printed electronics specialist, InnovationLab, has acquired the TAeTTOOz printable battery technology from Evonik.
Motorola secures chip supply with GlobalFoundries deal The US semiconductor foundry has entered into a long-term agreement to safeguard the supply of chip solutions for Motorola Solutions' radios, which are widely used by public safety, critical infrastructure and enterprise organisations.
Foxconn and Yageo JV invests in Taiwan MOSFET manufacturer Hon Hai Technology Group (more commonly know as Foxconn) and Yageo Group have – via their joint venture XSemi – invested NTD 2.89 billion (EUR 91.6 million) in Taiwanese MOSFET manufacturer Advanced Power Electronics Corp.
