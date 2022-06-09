© Renesas Electronics

The transaction has already been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close by the end of calendar year 2022 – subject to shareholders’ and required regulatory approvals.

Renesas says that the acquisition will significantly enhance its endpoint AI capability, providing more flexibility and efficiency for system developers to make their products AIoT – Artificial Intelligence of Things – ready and get to market faster.

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, US, Reality AI offers a range of embedded AI and Tiny Machine Learning (TinyML) solutions for advanced non-visual sensing in automotive, industrial and commercial products. They provide machine learning with advanced signal processing math, delivering fast, efficient machine learning inference that fits on the smallest MCUs. Reality AI’s flagship Reality AI Tools, a software environment built to support the full product development lifecycle, provides analytics from non-visual sensor data.

In addition to expanding embedded AI technologies, key IPs, software and tools, the acquisition will bring an AIoT center-of-excellence in Maryland by acquiring Reality AI’s experts.