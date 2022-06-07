© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Vanguard Electronics will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of iNRCORE with its existing leadership reporting directly to Sarah Harris, CEO and President of iNRCORE. Vanguard Electronics will retain its headquarters in Huntington Beach, California, with an additional manufacturing facility located in Mexicali, Mexico, a press release reads.

“The products and capabilities provided by Vanguard Electronics will solidify iNRCORE and our family of brands as the premier provider of power magnetics, RF, microwave components and custom solutions capable of meeting the most demanding specifications,” says Harris. “Together, we will be able to leverage our supply base and vertical integration to accelerate growth across all brands.”

The acquisition, backed by iNRCORE majority owner The Jordan Company, comes on the heels of the prior acquisition of Gowanda Components Group (GCG), a US-based designer and manufacturer of high-performance electronic components for high-reliability applications.