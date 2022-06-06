© Skeleton Technologies

Through the agreement, Skeleton’s products will be distributed to the North American heavy vehicle market. As a first concrete example of the cooperation, Class8 Energy announced that it would supply Skeleton’s supercapacitors to one of Canadas largest heavy vehicle parts distributors – UAP’s Heavy Vehicle parts division.

“We are delighted to publicly announce our collaboration with Class8 Energy. Our partnership will develop further our market penetration of the multibillion North American heavy vehicles segment and this accord with UAP is a prime example. From sustainability requirements to energy efficiency and rising costs, the North American trucking industry is facing several challenges that our supercapacitors can help tackle, as evidenced by the recent new agreements we signed with major OEM and leading truck manufacturers,“ says Ants Vill, Chief Commercial Officer at Skeleton Technologies, in a press release.

Located in Mississauga, Canada, Class8 Energy is run by Jean Labrie, a veteran executive with over 30 years of experience in the truck, trailer, and heavy-duty industry.

"Since the beginning of the electrification of commercial vehicles, our efforts have turned to obtain a better energy solution for the heavy-duty and the off-road machinery diesel market. Our research led us to collaborate with Skeleton Technologies, whose supercapacitors totally go beyond our expectations while preserving the environment. Using Skeleton’s products, we will now focus our experience and dedication on providing a greener future in the North American market. The demand is already important and promising: we have signed our first agreement with UAP’s Heavy Vehicle Parts Division and Skeleton’s SkelStart is already being requested by some of the world's largest truck manufacturers," explains Jean Labrie, CEO of Class8 Energy

UAP's Heavy Vehicle Parts Division operates the largest heavy vehicle spare parts distribution network in Canada. It caters mainly to the needs of the trucking and construction sectors, as well as the mining and forest industries.