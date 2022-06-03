© Moov

This news follows the company’s May release of real-time logistics tracking and virtual equipment inspections services, as well as 100% insurance coverage on purchased equipment during transit.

“Moov now has extended beyond being a mere marketplace to truly provide an end-to-end technology for buying and selling used semiconductor manufacturing equipment,” said Steven Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Moov. “When you buy on Moov, we’re essentially giving you free inventory management and procurement software to make that experience easier.

As the marketplace surpasses the USD 3 billion mark in active and available listings, Moov’s data of the secondary capital equipment market has also increased.

“We’re already harnessing the massive amount of data we have on the used equipment market and transactions to improve the customer experience,” said Zhou. “Right now, that means a stronger, smarter search experience on our marketplace, and customer-facing features like personalized asset and content suggestions.”

The CEO continues to that that in the future, the possibilities for this data are endless; especially when it comes to applying AI and machine learning to create a better, smarter and more personalised experiences. Additionally, this could allow for a more transparent secondary equipment market.