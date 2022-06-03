© ASML

The announcement comes as the Bipartisan Innovation Act, legislation that would invest USD 52 billion in the research, development, and production of semiconductors in the United States, advances closer towards final passage before Congress.

ASML Wilton is the company's largest R&D and manufacturing site in the US. It boast over 2,000 employees and USD 100 million already invested in cleanrooms, labs, and offices. The centre is now – with this latest investment –expected to create 1,000 new jobs over the next two years, a press release from the US Department of Commerce.

“The semiconductor industry’s growth continues apace. To meet projected demand in the years ahead ASML is investing in infrastructure and people. Our Wilton, CT office is a good example of that investment and one of several sites in the US that are fundamental to ASML’s success,” says ASML's president and CEO Peter Wennink.

Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves says that now is the time to build on this momentum by getting the Bipartisan Innovation Act to the President’s Desk for signature because "it is critical to our economic and national security."