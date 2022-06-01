© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

“We are excited about this agreement with RFMW,” says Michael Chadwick, Director of Spantech Microwave Technology, in a press release. “RFMW’s products directly align with our focus and customer base. We are confident that RFMW’s acquisition of Spantech will provide customers with best-in-class solutions and support. We are particularly excited to become a part of the RFMW Family and we look forward to working with our new global colleagues.”

Spantech represents manufacturers of RF, microwave, millimeter-wave components, and satellite communication equipment in Spain and Portugal. The agreement adds to RFMW’s international presence.

“We appreciate Spantech’s closely aligned mission and philosophy with RFMW’s,” adds Mike Carroll, Vice President of Global Sales at RFMW, “Spantech’s excellent customer relationships will further enhance RFMW’s international footprint and strengthen our line card. We are confident that our customers and suppliers will benefit from the acquisition, and we look forward to working with our new Spanish team.”

No additional information has been released.