Ericsson to hire 250 at its Irish R&D centre
250 roles to be added over the next three years with a focus on cloud native software developers, engineers and architects at all career stages.
Ericsson says that it plans to hire 250 people at its Irish Research and Development Centre in Athlone to support the company’s ongoing development of cloud-native products that orchestrate, automate and power its global 5G portfolio.
The roles, which include opportunities for software developers, data scientists, architects, cloud and mobile communication engineers at all career stages, will be added over the next three years. This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.
The Athlone facility, which is the global R&D headquarters of Ericsson Digital Services OSS (Operations Support Systems), currently employs 1200 people developing its OSS and Cloud RAN portfolio. Ericsson employs an additional 200 at its Dublin base.
"This announcement underscores our global reputation as a world-class R&D software development centre. Our team here already play a critical role in the development of Ericsson products, services and solutions that enable Ericsson to deliver limitless connectivity that makes the unimaginable possible," says Denis Dullea, Head of Research and Development at Ericsson Athlone in the press release."We are hiring an additional 250 software developers, engineers and architects with cloud native skills to enhance our capability to deliver the benefits of cloud native technologies to our global customer base via our RAN, Management, Automation and Orchestration offerings."