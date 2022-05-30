© Ericsson

Ericsson says that it plans to hire 250 people at its Irish Research and Development Centre in Athlone to support the company’s ongoing development of cloud-native products that orchestrate, automate and power its global 5G portfolio.

The roles, which include opportunities for software developers, data scientists, architects, cloud and mobile communication engineers at all career stages, will be added over the next three years. This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

The Athlone facility, which is the global R&D headquarters of Ericsson Digital Services OSS (Operations Support Systems), currently employs 1200 people developing its OSS and Cloud RAN portfolio. Ericsson employs an additional 200 at its Dublin base.