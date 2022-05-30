© Melexis - for illustrative purposes only

The industry association is urging for a swift adoption of the European Chips Act and is inviting discussions on the legislation with the European Parliament, Member States and the European Commission. The Act aims to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness and resilience in semiconductor technologies and applications.

“The Act is also a key step forward for Europe to substantially decarbonize semiconductor manufacturing and drive digital transformation,” adds Laith Altimime, president of SEMI Europe, in a press release.

The European Council and Parliament continue to refine the European Chips Act with inputs from semiconductor industry stakeholders. In a newly published SEMI Europe position paper, the industry association offered some recommendations – namely: a strengthening of Europes R&D capabilities and ensuring that adequate funding is available; aligning new and existing pilot lines with anticipated future needs and trends and support open access to all parties within the EU semiconductor value chain; that the Chips Joint Undertaking needs to target Europe’s semiconductor industry needs; and finally to establish a dedicated skills and workforce development funding stream under the Chips Joint Undertaking

