Mr. Shelton was previously CFO at Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for IoT devices, from 2011 to 2020. Prior to that, he was CFO at GigOptix, Cirrus Logic and other semiconductor companies.

“We welcome Ron to the team as he brings rich experience as a public-company CFO in semiconductors, in M&A and other strategic transactions which will be invaluable in our mission to become the leading next-generation power-semiconductor company,” says Gene Sheridan, Navitas CEO and co-founder, in a press release. “Additionally, I would like to thank Todd for his support and leadership through Navitas' journey from a start-up through our debut as a public company last October, as our interim CFO. I am grateful to have his continued support as we enter a new phase of growth for our company.”