© LTTS

The new Engineering, Research and Development (ER&D) centre in Krakow, Poland, has officially opened its doors. The new centre will cater to global customers, leveraging technologies in the Automotive, Mobility and Hi-Tech domains.

In the new Engineering R&D Centre, LTTS will work on both software and hardware development of product lines. This centre is a logical extension of LTTS’ Munich, Gothenburg and Jerusalem engineering centres, allowing the new centre to bring in specialised competencies along with local talent, the company explains in a press release.

LTTS says it plans to hire up to 300 engineers in the next three years for the centre. The company will also utilise its in-house Global Engineering Academy (GEA) to enable employees to reskill and upskill their domain knowledge and align it to customer requirements, while also exploring collaboration opportunities with AGH University Krakow, Krakow University of Technology and UK-based Coventry University to expand the engineering talent pool in Poland.