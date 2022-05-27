L&T Technology Services opens Polish engineering R&D centre
L&T Technology Services inaugurates Engineering R&D Centre in Poland to provide Embedded and Digital Solutions to Clients.
The new Engineering, Research and Development (ER&D) centre in Krakow, Poland, has officially opened its doors. The new centre will cater to global customers, leveraging technologies in the Automotive, Mobility and Hi-Tech domains.
In the new Engineering R&D Centre, LTTS will work on both software and hardware development of product lines. This centre is a logical extension of LTTS’ Munich, Gothenburg and Jerusalem engineering centres, allowing the new centre to bring in specialised competencies along with local talent, the company explains in a press release.
LTTS says it plans to hire up to 300 engineers in the next three years for the centre. The company will also utilise its in-house Global Engineering Academy (GEA) to enable employees to reskill and upskill their domain knowledge and align it to customer requirements, while also exploring collaboration opportunities with AGH University Krakow, Krakow University of Technology and UK-based Coventry University to expand the engineering talent pool in Poland.
"By establishing this important centre in Poland, we aim to make our customers in Europe and North America benefit from LTTS’ long-standing expertise in new age engineering and embedded technologies. We also seek to tap into the local engineering talent pool for many of our mission critical global programs, and will work with the local administration and the academia to further develop the local ecosystem. We would also like to express our gratitude for all the support we have received from government institutions and local authorities,” Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services, .