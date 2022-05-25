© Sunway Communication

The RF industry is moving more fully into mm-wave applications and with this, antennas and waveguides will need to get smaller and the traditional manufacturing techniques become more challenging.

The collaboration between the two companies will be headed by Dr. Howard Liu, Sunway Chief Scientist and Head of Sunway Antenna Research Institute, together with Dr. Chunghua Xia, BMF's CTO and co-founder.

"We have been looking for alternative approaches to meet the demands of miniaturization. BMF, while still a young company, has quickly developed their technology and applied it in multiple industries. This joint development agreement will accelerate our efforts and advance our leadership position" says by Dr. Wilson Wu, Senior Vice President of Sunway and GM of Sunway USA in a press release.