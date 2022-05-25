© GlobalFoundries

GF Labs will focus on advancing new technology and long-term roadmap differentiation which GF says will allow its customers to develop products and accelerate their time-to-market.

Semiconductor innovation is essential to the growth and development of technology megatrends that are reshaping the global economy including IoT, 5G, 6G, cloud computing, AI, quantum computing and next generation automotive, all of which are propelling semiconductor market revenue to more than USD 1.3 trillion by the end of the decade, according to International Business Strategies.

GF has a proven track record of innovating novel materials such as FD-SOI on 22FDX, and novel device architectures.

GF Labs aims to expand and accelerate this innovation momentum by creating an open framework of internal and external research and development initiatives that deliver a differentiated pipeline of market-driven process technology solutions for future data-centric, connected, intelligent and secure applications.

"Fostering semiconductor innovation is critical to delivering a differentiated technology portfolio that will continue to fuel emerging markets," says Gregg Bartlett, senior vice president of Technology, Engineering and Quality, GF in a press release. "Our focus is on making sure we're always developing the latest technologies that provide meaningful differentiation for our customers, not just in the near-term, but far into the next decade. The launch of GF Labs accelerates our pursuit of the innovation it takes to develop and deliver powerful technological advances for our customers."

The company says that the GF Labs will harvest capabilities from a broad research platform including the Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (IMEC) in Belgium, Fraunhofer in Germany, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in the US, and the Institute for Microelectronics in Singapore, along with a broad network of university partnerships. Research and development within GF Labs is underway with a slate of technology capabilities and solutions already in development such as radio frequency silicon on insulator (RFSOI) and silicon-germanium (SiGe).