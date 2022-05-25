CXL-based architectures are viewed to be critical in order to meet the increasing demands of cloud data centers. CXL memory expansion and pooling promise improvements in per-core memory performance and capacity for data-intensive workloads like AI/ML, and is poised to deliver new efficiencies at scale through composable infrastructure.

With semiconductor experience, Hardent’s design expertise in advanced SoCs enhances the Rambus engineering team and provides resources to strengthen the Rambus CXL Memory Interconnect Initiative.

“Rambus is dedicated to advancing the new era of data center architectures, and ongoing investment and innovation in CXL-based solutions are key focus areas in our strategy,” says Luc Seraphin, president and CEO of Rambus in a press release. “Hardent’s advanced SoC design experience amplifies our CXL development efforts, and we are very pleased to welcome our new colleagues to the Rambus team.”

Rambus says that the transaction will not impact 2022 financial results.