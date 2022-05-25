ThinGap expands Allied’s precision motion capabilities. The addition to the Allied team also advances the company’s strategy to provide integrated motion solutions in the robotics, semiconductor and instrumentation markets. Key current markets for ThinGap include aerospace, defense, and medical.

Based in Camarillo, California, ThinGap designs, engineers and manufacturers low profile, brushless DC motor kits and assemblies that utilise a proprietary wave-wound stator architecture and highly optimised rotors.