Business | May 25, 2022
Allied Motion Technologies completes acquisition of ThinGap
Motion products and solutions provider, Allied Motion Technologies, has completed the acquisition of ThinGap, a developer and manufacturer of high performance, zero cogging slotless motors for use in applications that require precise motion in a compact, yet high-torque-to-volume solutions.
ThinGap expands Allied’s precision motion capabilities. The addition to the Allied team also advances the company’s strategy to provide integrated motion solutions in the robotics, semiconductor and instrumentation markets. Key current markets for ThinGap include aerospace, defense, and medical.
Based in Camarillo, California, ThinGap designs, engineers and manufacturers low profile, brushless DC motor kits and assemblies that utilise a proprietary wave-wound stator architecture and highly optimised rotors.
InnovationLab acquires flexible printed battery technology from Evonik German printed electronics specialist, InnovationLab, has acquired the TAeTTOOz printable battery technology from Evonik.
Motorola secures chip supply with GlobalFoundries deal The US semiconductor foundry has entered into a long-term agreement to safeguard the supply of chip solutions for Motorola Solutions' radios, which are widely used by public safety, critical infrastructure and enterprise organisations.
Foxconn and Yageo JV invests in Taiwan MOSFET manufacturer Hon Hai Technology Group (more commonly know as Foxconn) and Yageo Group have – via their joint venture XSemi – invested NTD 2.89 billion (EUR 91.6 million) in Taiwanese MOSFET manufacturer Advanced Power Electronics Corp.
Nexperia and Kyocera to develop GaN automotive power modules Nexperia and Kyocera AVX Components (Salzburg) GmbH, have entered into a partnership with a focus on power components – the companies aims to jointly developing GaN applications for electric vehicles.
Intel invests $700 million in new Oregon mega lab The US chipmaker plans to invest more than USD 700 million for a 200,000 square-foot, research and development mega lab focused on data center technologies and addressing areas such as heating, cooling and water usage.
Obsolescence management cannot be an afterthought “Obsolescence has always existed. However, it usually only becomes really critical for companies when the exception mutates into the norm. And in recent years we have unfortunately experienced this unwanted development not only with semiconductor chips, but increasingly with many other components, materials and raw materials,” says IIOM President and COGD Chairman Dr Wolfgang Heinbach.
Tower record 1Q22 revenues of $421 Million, a 21% YoY Tower Semiconductor reported first quarter 2022 revenue of USD 421 million, an increase of 21% compared to USD 347 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Gallium Semiconductor opens its Nijmegen R&D center Gallium Semiconductor has officially held the grand opening of its European R&D center in a ceremony in Nijmegen, the Netherlands.
Ferrotec to add manufacturing capacity with new plant in Malaysia Ferrotec, a global supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions, is establishing a new manufacturing facility at Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah, facilitated by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).
Skeleton targets the Polish market – teams up with ZPUE Supercapacitor specialist, Skeleton Technologies, and ZPUE, a Polish manufacturer of electrical devices for electrical power distribution utilities, have entered into a commercial agreement to provide energy storage solutions to the Polish market.
Texas Instruments breaks ground $30 billion investment The semiconductor manufacturer has broken ground on its new 300mm semiconductor wafer fabrication plants in Sherman, Texas – an investment set to create as many as create as many as 3,000 jobs.
ERP partners with Flip to fulfill EOL and Obsolete component solutions Flip Electronics has signed a franchised distributor partnership agreement with ERP Power (ERP) to distribute its End-of Life (EOL) semiconductor products.
Foxconn and DNeX build and operate wafer fab in Malaysia Dagang NeXchange Berhad (DNeX) and Foxconn subsidiary Big Innovation Holdings (BIH), plan to set up a joint venture company to build and operate a new 300mm wafer fab in Malaysia.
Imec and semiconductor partners target greener chip manufacturing Nanoelectronics research and innovation center, imec, says that it has managed to pool together stakeholders from the semiconductor value chain – from companies such as Apple and Microsoft, to suppliers, including ASM, Kurita, SCREEN and Tokyo Electron – to participate in its Sustainable Semiconductor Technologies and Systems (SSTS) research program.
SiPearl reaches milestone – 100 employees The European chip designer has exceeded 100 employees across its six sites in France (Maisons-Laffitte, Grenoble, Massy, Sophia Antipolis), Germany (Duisburg) and Spain (Barcelona).
Renesas to convert closed factory to 300mm wafer fab Renesas plans to conduct a JPY 90 billion (EUR 664 million) investment in its Kofu factory, located in Kai City, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. The company closed the factory back in October 2014, but now intends to reopen the fab in 2024 as a 300mm wafer fab.
Arrow names Jörg Strughold as president EMEA components Arrow Electronics announces that Jörg Strughold will take over as president of its components business in EMEA. He succeeds Martin Bielesch who has decided to leave the company.
€14 billion to attract semiconductor players to Germany EUR 14 billion in state support is the German governments new strategy to attract more chipmakers to the country.
10 different companies have expressed interest in Toshiba Back in April 2022, Toshiba Corporation announced that it had resolved to solicit proposals on strategic alternatives from potential investors and sponsors. The Japanese company is seeking to enhance its corporate value and has since the announcement been holding discussions with the potential partners.
TDK expands with new MLCC production site in Japan Japanese TDK Corporation says that it will construct a new production building on the premises of the Kitakami Factory – located in Kitakami city, Iwate prefecture, Japan – in order to to enhance the company's MLCC production.
Avnet breaks ground on German expansion In order to better serve its customers’ local and global needs, Avnet is expanding in two locations in Germany. Avnet Embedded broke ground on a new manufacturing site in Eschbach and Avnet EMEA plans to build its third European logistics centre in Bernburg.
Viettel & Qualcomm team up on 5G infrastructure development Viettel Group and Qualcomm Technologies plans to collaborate and develop a next-generation 5G Radio Unit (RU) with massive MIMO capabilities and distributed units (DUs). This focuses on helping to expedite the development and roll-out of 5G network infrastructure and services in Vietnam and globally.
Applied Materials opens Montana expansion – create 200 new jobs The company has opened its latest expansion in Montana, a new semiconductor manufacturing center set to create 200 jobs in the Flathead Valley.
Bell Semiconductor is suing companies left and right In late April, Bell Semiconductor, a Pennsylvania-based technology and intellectual property licensing company, filed lawsuits against Micron, Infineon, Nvidia and seven other companies alleging infringement of one of its patents.