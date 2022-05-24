Ad
© InnovationLab Business | May 24, 2022

InnovationLab acquires flexible printed battery technology from Evonik

German printed electronics specialist, InnovationLab, has acquired the TAeTTOOz printable battery technology from Evonik.

InnovationLab and Evonik have been close partners in the field for many years and jointly drove the technological development of TAeTTOOz to the present threshold of industrial scale production, the companies explain in a press release.

The TAeTTOOz technology enables flexible, rechargeable solid-state batteries to be printed at industrial scale. InnovationLab says that these ultra-thin, printed batteries are far more flexible, safer and more environmentally friendly than traditional metal-based batteries. Applications for the technology are set to include low-cost IoT sensor labels for packaging and stock management, wireless industrial sensor technologies, and self-powered signage solutions. The technology can also be used with energy harvesting components to create self-powered signage, packaging and other innovative devices.

“We are very excited to now be offering our customers printed, polymer-based, rechargeable batteries as the next game-changing component in the field of printed electronics. Our material and printing experts have worked closely with Evonik on developing this technology for several years. And with Heidelberg Printed Electronics as our manufacturing partner, we are now looking forward to bringing printed rechargeable batteries into mass production,” says Dr. Janusz Schinke, Head of Printed Electronics at InnovationLab, in the press release. 

The purchasing price has not been disclosed.

