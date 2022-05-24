© InnovationLab

InnovationLab and Evonik have been close partners in the field for many years and jointly drove the technological development of TAeTTOOz to the present threshold of industrial scale production, the companies explain in a press release.

The TAeTTOOz technology enables flexible, rechargeable solid-state batteries to be printed at industrial scale. InnovationLab says that these ultra-thin, printed batteries are far more flexible, safer and more environmentally friendly than traditional metal-based batteries. Applications for the technology are set to include low-cost IoT sensor labels for packaging and stock management, wireless industrial sensor technologies, and self-powered signage solutions. The technology can also be used with energy harvesting components to create self-powered signage, packaging and other innovative devices.