Motorola Solutions is a provider of two-way radios for first responders. Several critical chips the company designs for its public safety, professional and commercial radios are manufactured in Vermont by GlobalFoundries.

While the supply chain still struggles with constraints and long lead times, it is – for obvious reasons – critical that first responders and other public safety operators have access to the tools needed to provide their services as effectively as possible. Access to reliable communications platforms is part of that.

"Our long-term relationship with GF provides important capabilities, reliable U.S.-based manufacturing and added assurance that we will continue to meet the safety and security needs of our customers across the globe," says Scott Mottonen, senior vice president of products, Motorola Solutions, in a press release as he explains that millions of first responders, utilities, infrastructure providers rely on the company's radios.