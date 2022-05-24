Motorola secures chip supply with GlobalFoundries deal
The US semiconductor foundry has entered into a long-term agreement to safeguard the supply of chip solutions for Motorola Solutions' radios, which are widely used by public safety, critical infrastructure and enterprise organisations.
Motorola Solutions is a provider of two-way radios for first responders. Several critical chips the company designs for its public safety, professional and commercial radios are manufactured in Vermont by GlobalFoundries.
While the supply chain still struggles with constraints and long lead times, it is – for obvious reasons – critical that first responders and other public safety operators have access to the tools needed to provide their services as effectively as possible. Access to reliable communications platforms is part of that.
"Our long-term relationship with GF provides important capabilities, reliable U.S.-based manufacturing and added assurance that we will continue to meet the safety and security needs of our customers across the globe," says Scott Mottonen, senior vice president of products, Motorola Solutions, in a press release as he explains that millions of first responders, utilities, infrastructure providers rely on the company's radios.
"Through long-term agreements, we provide assured supply of highly reliable and vital chips used in millions of mission-critical products worldwide. A great example of this is our collaboration with Motorola Solutions on their two-way radios, which are relied upon by first responders everywhere," adds Dr. Bami Bastani, senior vice president and general manager, mobile and wireless infrastructure strategic business unit at GF.