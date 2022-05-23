© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

As electrified vehicles grows in popularity the demand for power semiconductors to provide efficient power conversion at increasingly higher power densities also grows. The idea is that high voltage Power GaN FETs, when combined with innovative packaging technologies, can address the requirements for better efficiency, higher power density and reduced system cost.

GaN power devices not only offer superior performance in these applications but now also provide the reliability, robustness and manufacturability expected of a mainstream technology serving a broad range of applications across multiple market segments.

“We are very pleased to finally turn our successful and long-lasting relationship into a real partnership to strengthen KYOCERA AVX’s strategy to provide high-quality automotive compliant modules. Nexperia is a trusted and reliable partner who can deliver high-performance GaN and has shown a strong record in producing devices for the automotive market,” says Thomas Rinschede, Deputy Vice President Sensing and Control Division at KYOCERA AVX Components (Salzburg) GmbH, in a press release.

Nexperia manufactures GaN devices in its own facilities using mature mass production techniques.