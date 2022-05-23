Nexperia and Kyocera to develop GaN automotive power modules
Nexperia and Kyocera AVX Components (Salzburg) GmbH, have entered into a partnership with a focus on power components – the companies aims to jointly developing GaN applications for electric vehicles.
As electrified vehicles grows in popularity the demand for power semiconductors to provide efficient power conversion at increasingly higher power densities also grows. The idea is that high voltage Power GaN FETs, when combined with innovative packaging technologies, can address the requirements for better efficiency, higher power density and reduced system cost.
GaN power devices not only offer superior performance in these applications but now also provide the reliability, robustness and manufacturability expected of a mainstream technology serving a broad range of applications across multiple market segments.
“We are very pleased to finally turn our successful and long-lasting relationship into a real partnership to strengthen KYOCERA AVX’s strategy to provide high-quality automotive compliant modules. Nexperia is a trusted and reliable partner who can deliver high-performance GaN and has shown a strong record in producing devices for the automotive market,” says Thomas Rinschede, Deputy Vice President Sensing and Control Division at KYOCERA AVX Components (Salzburg) GmbH, in a press release.
Nexperia manufactures GaN devices in its own facilities using mature mass production techniques.
"GaN devices bring many benefits to EV applications including increased power density, improved efficiency and lower overall system cost. However, optimized packaging technology is required in order to more fully realize the benefits of GaN devices, especially in high power systems. Nexperia recognizes the advanced technology offering and leading position which KYOCERA AVX holds in the automotive industry and believes that this joint collaboration in the development of GaN automotive power modules will enable both companies to deliver superior EV power systems solutions to our customers," says Carlos Castro, Vice President and General Manager GaN Nexperia.