Gallium Semiconductor has officially held the grand opening of its European R&D center in a ceremony in Nijmegen.

“Nijmegen was an obvious choice for Gallium Semi’s new European R&D center,” says Kin Tan, CEO of Gallium Semi, in a press release. “The city of Nijmegen continues to invest in the knowledge economy and is an attractive location for high tech companies and its employees.”

The Nijmegen office is described as a fitting home for Gallium Semi’s European engineers designing and developing RF semiconductor solutions to support 5G and beyond networks. Nijmegen is at the heart of Europe’s RF power technology and enables Gallium Semi to expand its team with world class talent.

Henk Thoonen, Gallium Semi’s VP of Operations says in the press release that the center is designed to support the growth of the company's R&D team who will focus on the development of innovative products and technologies to power next generation mobile communications.