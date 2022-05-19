© Skeleton Technologies

The two companies signed a Letter of Intent under which Skeleton will supply supercapacitors for railway side storage at 200MW per year from 2023 to 2025. The systems will allow trains to capture energy while breaking, and provide energy when accelerating.

“In the development of ZPUE, we have always selected partners who offer the most modern and innovative solutions. This allows us to develop our products, increase their efficiency and reliability. I sincerely believe that modern energy must include a properly adjusted energy storage infrastructure. Cooperation with Skeleton Technologies will allow our company to better respond to the needs of the market," says Michał Wypychewicz, President of the Management Board of ZPUE S.A, in a press release.

Skeleton says in the press release that it will also supply 160MW of storage for grid stability applications between 2023-2025. According to the company, these opportunities represent more than EUR 30 million of commercial value.