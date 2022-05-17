© SiPearl

SiPearl, which designs high-performance, low-power microprocessor for European exascale supercomputers, has now exceeded 100 employees and currently employs 104 microelectronics and software specialists across its sites.

In order to reach its steep target of having 1,000 employees in 2025, SiPearl is stepping up its recruitment strategy that it launched a year ago. The company says in a press release that it will place particular emphasis on finding and developing women in technology.