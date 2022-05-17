© Renesas

Demand for highly efficient power semiconductors keeps rising as the momentum for carbon neutrality grows. The Japanese company says it anticipates rapid growth in demand for EVs and therefore plans to enhance its production capacity for power semiconductors such as IGBTs. Once the Kofu Factory reaches its mass production, the total production capacity of Renesas’ power semiconductors will double, a press release reads.

The Kofu factory previously operated both 150mm and 200mm wafer fabrication lines. To boost its production capacity, Renesas decided to utilise a remaining building of the factory and revive it as a 300mm wafer fab dedicated to power semiconductors.

“This investment enables us to have our largest wafer fabrication line dedicated to power semiconductors, which are key to realizing decarbonization. We will continue to conduct necessary investments to enhance our in-house production capability while further strengthening ties with outsource partners. To address the mid to longer term demand growth, Renesas remains committed to ensuring security of supply in order to provide our customers with the best possible support,” says Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO of Renesas in the press release.

The Kofu fab will offer Renesas clean room space of 18,000 square meters. Once up and running the company will manufacture IGBT and Power MOSFET products.