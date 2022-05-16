© Toshiba Business | May 16, 2022
10 different companies have expressed interest in Toshiba
Back in April 2022, Toshiba Corporation announced that it had resolved to solicit proposals on strategic alternatives from potential investors and sponsors. The Japanese company is seeking to enhance its corporate value and has since the announcement been holding discussions with the potential partners.
The company has been holding discussions with the potential partners who have expressed their intention to submit the proposals. Toshiba says in an update that it has already received a confidentiality pledge from a total of ten potential partners. These ten companies have been provided detailed information on the Toshiba's business and finance.
The deadline for submitting non-binding proposals relating to the transaction is May 30, 2022. And Toshiba says that it will publicly announce the number of the non-binding proposals received from the potential partners and the overview of proposed deal structures before its annual shareholders meeting.
TDK expands with new MLCC production site in Japan Japanese TDK Corporation says that it will construct a new production building on the premises of the Kitakami Factory – located in Kitakami city, Iwate prefecture, Japan – in order to to enhance the company's MLCC production.
Avnet breaks ground on German expansion In order to better serve its customers’ local and global needs, Avnet is expanding in two locations in Germany. Avnet Embedded broke ground on a new manufacturing site in Eschbach and Avnet EMEA plans to build its third European logistics centre in Bernburg.
Viettel & Qualcomm team up on 5G infrastructure development Viettel Group and Qualcomm Technologies plans to collaborate and develop a next-generation 5G Radio Unit (RU) with massive MIMO capabilities and distributed units (DUs). This focuses on helping to expedite the development and roll-out of 5G network infrastructure and services in Vietnam and globally.
Applied Materials opens Montana expansion – create 200 new jobs The company has opened its latest expansion in Montana, a new semiconductor manufacturing center set to create 200 jobs in the Flathead Valley.
Bell Semiconductor is suing companies left and right In late April, Bell Semiconductor, a Pennsylvania-based technology and intellectual property licensing company, filed lawsuits against Micron, Infineon, Nvidia and seven other companies alleging infringement of one of its patents.
Can pre-owned equipment be the way out of the shortage? The global semiconductor supply chain remains under immense pressure. However, major investments are being made to increase capacity and fortify the supply chain for the future – but we wont feel the effect of these investments for years. Adding to the issue, there is not enough chips for the chipmaking machines.
CN Rood takes over ABtronix Test and measurement equipment supplier, CN Rood, expands its position in both Scandinavia and the Belelux via the acquisition of ABtronix, professional T&M equipment.
STMicro supplies SiC tech to Semikron for EV power modules STMicroelectronics has revealed it is supplying SiC technology for the eMPack electric-vehicle power modules from Semikron.
Henkel opens new application center in Silicon Valley Henkel is opening its Application Center in Santa Clara, California designed to support product development for the company's high-tech customers in the Silicon Valley region. The application center will help expedite proof-of-concept initiatives for electronics advances.
Finnish silicon wafer manufacturer invest €400M in new fab An investment of EUR 400 million will result in the creation of 500 new jobs as silicon wafer manufacturer Okmetic plans to build a new production facility next to its current silicon wafer fab in Vantaa, Finland.
Continued strong demand for Infineon amid global uncertainties The German semiconductor power house continues to perform well, reporting a 22% revenue increase for the second quarter of 2022.
Allegro MicroSystems' CEO to retire – successor already appointed Allegro MicroSystems' President and CEO, Ravi Vig, is retiring. Mr. Vig, will retire, effective June 13, 2022, from his roles as President, CEO and a member of the board of directors, which he has held since 2016.
From a distributors point of view – Smith Understanding current market trends, continuous investments in in-house testing and process automation, as well as strategically placed distribution hubs are key factors for mitigating the effects of the current global semiconductor shortage, according to Smith.
PI invests $60 million to increase productivity & capacities The PI Group, a company mainly know for motion control, automation, nanopositioning and piezo technology solutions, has started a comprehensive initiative to invest in the future.
The supply chain is evolving - and companies need to keep up The past two years has delivered blow after blow to the electronics manufacturing industry. Disruptions stemming from the pandemic, logistical issues and lockdowns of complete cities. All out together we saw factories all over the world slowing down, sometimes resulting in partial or complete closures.
Allegro has shipped three billion motor driver IC's Allegro MicroSystems says it reached a major milestone as the company has shipped its three billionth motor driver integrated circuit (IC), underpinning the strength of its motion control business.
MaxLinear to acquire Silicon Motion MaxLinear and Silicon Motion have entered into a definitive agreement under which MaxLinear will acquire Silicon Motion in a cash and stock transaction that values the combined company at USD 8 billion in enterprise value.
Fusion Worldwide expands with new office in Japan Fusion Worldwide has opened a new office in Japan as part of the company's rapid international expansion.
II-VI launches new multimillion-dollar expansion in Taiwan II‐VI Incorporated says it will extend its ion implanter disk refurbishing services to Asia, with a multimillion-dollar expansion in Hsinchu City, Taiwan, which is expected to come online in July 2022.
DoD and GF partner to secure supply of critical chips GlobalFoundries have entered into a USD 117 million agreement with the US Department of Defense (DoD) to provide a strategic supply of US-made semiconductors that are critical to national security systems.
Safran combines subsidiaries Safran Electronics & Defense is grouping two subsidiaries, Safran Colibrys (in Switzerland) and the recently acquired Sensonor (in Norway,) under a single banner, Safran Sensing Technologies.
What does Intel gain from acquiring Tower – quite a lot On February 15, Intel officially confirmed that it will acquire Tower Semiconductor, the industry’s ninth largest foundry, for USD 5.4 billion. But, what kind of capacity gain comes with acquiring the ninth biggest player in the field?
Sean Kerins takes the helm at Arrow Electronics On June 1, 2022, Sean J. Kerins will take over as president and CEO of Arrow Electronics, succeeding Michael J. Long who will become executive chairman of the Arrow board of directors.
Astera Labs opens new Canadian R&D design center Astera Labs, a provider of purpose-built connectivity solutions for intelligent systems, has opened its latest R&D Design Center in Greater Toronto as the company aims to accelerate product development cycles and grow its engineering talent and capabilities.Load more news