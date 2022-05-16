© Toshiba

The company has been holding discussions with the potential partners who have expressed their intention to submit the proposals. Toshiba says in an update that it has already received a confidentiality pledge from a total of ten potential partners. These ten companies have been provided detailed information on the Toshiba's business and finance.

The deadline for submitting non-binding proposals relating to the transaction is May 30, 2022. And Toshiba says that it will publicly announce the number of the non-binding proposals received from the potential partners and the overview of proposed deal structures before its annual shareholders meeting.