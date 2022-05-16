© Avnet Embedded

Avnet Embedded has broken ground on its new multi-million-euro manufacturing site located at Breisgau Industrial Park in Eschbach near Freiburg, Germany. At this new facility, the company will focus on industrial electronic systems – the new facility is a direct response to a significant growth in global demand for embedded solutions, a press release reads.

The company expects to complete construction – and subsequent move – to Eschbach in early 2023. The new campus will offer the company 8,000 square metres of manufacturing space, 7,200 square metres of warehousing space and 3,000 square metres of office and recreational space. Compared to the current facility in Freiburg, Eschbach will have about twice as much manufacturing space connected to a large logistics space. In the last two years alone, the workforce at the Freiburg site has grown by over 20%.

Avnet Embedded says it has signed a long-term rental agreement on the site and is investing several million euros in equipping the highly automated manufacturing site.

“At Avnet, we see the embedded business worldwide as the growth engine of the future and are therefore continually expanding our design and manufacturing capacities for industrial electronic systems. With the new site, we are taking a major step towards realizing double-digit growth in the coming years. Moreover, we intend to maintain the company’s in-house expertise in the most advanced technologies,” says Dr. Dominik Ressing, vice president Avnet Embedded, in the press release.