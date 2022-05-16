© Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation

Using the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card and Massive MIMO Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform combined with its own hardware and software systems, Viettel expects to accelerate the development and commercialisation of high-performance Open RAN massive MIMO solutions.

Viettel is one of four partners selected by Qualcomm to participate in the development and application of this new 5G chipset of Qualcomm. According to Qualcomm, the partnership will help advance the cellular ecosystem and accelerate the innovation cycle.

"Viettel has been a pioneer in adopting new telecommunications technologies including 5G. We are delighted to have Qualcomm Technologies as a key technology provider in our 5G gNodeB project," says Nguyen Vu Ha, general director, Viettel High Technology, in a press release. "This collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and Viettel Group will be the cornerstone of Vietnam's national strategy for Made in Vietnam 5G infrastructure."