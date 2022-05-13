© Applied Materials

The company’s new Evergreen location – which provides Applied Materials with 100,000 square feet of new floor space – will be used to manufacture subassemblies and process equipment used for semiconductor production, a press release from the Montana Governor reads.

The company already employs 600 people in the Flathead Valley – the expansion brings its total square footage to 350,000 among three buildings.

“We’re thrilled that Applied Materials continues to invest in Montana and our workforce, especially with its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility which will create 200 good-paying jobs,” Gov. Gianforte says in the press release.