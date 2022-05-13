© Applied Materials Business | May 13, 2022
Applied Materials opens Montana expansion – create 200 new jobs
The company has opened its latest expansion in Montana, a new semiconductor manufacturing center set to create 200 jobs in the Flathead Valley.
The company’s new Evergreen location – which provides Applied Materials with 100,000 square feet of new floor space – will be used to manufacture subassemblies and process equipment used for semiconductor production, a press release from the Montana Governor reads.
The company already employs 600 people in the Flathead Valley – the expansion brings its total square footage to 350,000 among three buildings.
“We’re thrilled that Applied Materials continues to invest in Montana and our workforce, especially with its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility which will create 200 good-paying jobs,” Gov. Gianforte says in the press release.
Can pre-owned equipment be the way out of the shortage? The global semiconductor supply chain remains under immense pressure. However, major investments are being made to increase capacity and fortify the supply chain for the future – but we wont feel the effect of these investments for years. Adding to the issue, there is not enough chips for the chipmaking machines.
CN Rood takes over ABtronix Test and measurement equipment supplier, CN Rood, expands its position in both Scandinavia and the Belelux via the acquisition of ABtronix, professional T&M equipment.
STMicro supplies SiC tech to Semikron for EV power modules STMicroelectronics has revealed it is supplying SiC technology for the eMPack electric-vehicle power modules from Semikron.
Henkel opens new application center in Silicon Valley Henkel is opening its Application Center in Santa Clara, California designed to support product development for the company's high-tech customers in the Silicon Valley region. The application center will help expedite proof-of-concept initiatives for electronics advances.
Finnish silicon wafer manufacturer invest €400M in new fab An investment of EUR 400 million will result in the creation of 500 new jobs as silicon wafer manufacturer Okmetic plans to build a new production facility next to its current silicon wafer fab in Vantaa, Finland.
Continued strong demand for Infineon amid global uncertainties The German semiconductor power house continues to perform well, reporting a 22% revenue increase for the second quarter of 2022.
Allegro MicroSystems' CEO to retire – successor already appointed Allegro MicroSystems' President and CEO, Ravi Vig, is retiring. Mr. Vig, will retire, effective June 13, 2022, from his roles as President, CEO and a member of the board of directors, which he has held since 2016.
From a distributors point of view – Smith Understanding current market trends, continuous investments in in-house testing and process automation, as well as strategically placed distribution hubs are key factors for mitigating the effects of the current global semiconductor shortage, according to Smith.
PI invests $60 million to increase productivity & capacities The PI Group, a company mainly know for motion control, automation, nanopositioning and piezo technology solutions, has started a comprehensive initiative to invest in the future.
The supply chain is evolving - and companies need to keep up The past two years has delivered blow after blow to the electronics manufacturing industry. Disruptions stemming from the pandemic, logistical issues and lockdowns of complete cities. All out together we saw factories all over the world slowing down, sometimes resulting in partial or complete closures.
Allegro has shipped three billion motor driver IC's Allegro MicroSystems says it reached a major milestone as the company has shipped its three billionth motor driver integrated circuit (IC), underpinning the strength of its motion control business.
MaxLinear to acquire Silicon Motion MaxLinear and Silicon Motion have entered into a definitive agreement under which MaxLinear will acquire Silicon Motion in a cash and stock transaction that values the combined company at USD 8 billion in enterprise value.
Fusion Worldwide expands with new office in Japan Fusion Worldwide has opened a new office in Japan as part of the company's rapid international expansion.
II-VI launches new multimillion-dollar expansion in Taiwan II‐VI Incorporated says it will extend its ion implanter disk refurbishing services to Asia, with a multimillion-dollar expansion in Hsinchu City, Taiwan, which is expected to come online in July 2022.
DoD and GF partner to secure supply of critical chips GlobalFoundries have entered into a USD 117 million agreement with the US Department of Defense (DoD) to provide a strategic supply of US-made semiconductors that are critical to national security systems.
Safran combines subsidiaries Safran Electronics & Defense is grouping two subsidiaries, Safran Colibrys (in Switzerland) and the recently acquired Sensonor (in Norway,) under a single banner, Safran Sensing Technologies.
What does Intel gain from acquiring Tower – quite a lot On February 15, Intel officially confirmed that it will acquire Tower Semiconductor, the industry’s ninth largest foundry, for USD 5.4 billion. But, what kind of capacity gain comes with acquiring the ninth biggest player in the field?
Sean Kerins takes the helm at Arrow Electronics On June 1, 2022, Sean J. Kerins will take over as president and CEO of Arrow Electronics, succeeding Michael J. Long who will become executive chairman of the Arrow board of directors.
Astera Labs opens new Canadian R&D design center Astera Labs, a provider of purpose-built connectivity solutions for intelligent systems, has opened its latest R&D Design Center in Greater Toronto as the company aims to accelerate product development cycles and grow its engineering talent and capabilities.
Shellback Semiconductor expands manufacturing to Taiwan Capital equipment solutions provider, Shellback Semiconductor Technology, is opening their new Taiwan manufacturing center in Hukou, Hsinchu County as the company is looking to further expand its production capabilities in the region.
Edmund Optics expands in response to rapid growth Edmund Optics, a manufacturer and supplier of optical components, is opening a new facility in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, USA.
Unisem breaks ground on new Malaysian semiconductor fab Unisem (M) Berhad has officially started the construction of a new semiconductor production facility on a piece of industrial land measuring approximately 28.5 acres in Gopeng, Perak, Malaysia.
ROHM & Delta Electronics team up to develop GaN power devices Global semiconductor supplier ROHM Semiconductor and power supply manufacturer Delta Electronics have entered into a strategic partnership to develop and mass-produce next-generation GaN (gallium nitride) power devices.
SK Inc takes control of Yes Power Technix South Korean conglomerate SK Group has – via its investment company SK Inc. – acquired a majority stake in the domestic SiC power semiconductor design and manufacturing company, Yes Power Technix.
IQM’s Quantum fabrication facility gets €35m from the EIB The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted EUR 35 million to IQM Quantum Computers to accelerate the development and commercialisation of its quantum processors built at Europe’s first quantum-dedicated fabrication facilities in Espoo, Finland.Load more news